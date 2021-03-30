Showcase Your Sport: Q&A with Irish Baseball captain Leo Farrell

In our new series, ‘Showcase your Sport’, in association with the Federation of Irish Sport, we will be giving you a thorough insight into some of the most fascinating sports we have in Ireland.

This week our focus is on Baseball and answering our questions is Leo Farrell, the captain of the Irish National team.

_____

When did you first get involved with Baseball?

I started playing when I was 10 years old down in Greystones for my local club the Mariners! I am still playing for them now after 23 years.

What drew you to the sport?

My friends were playing at the time and they needed another player for a game so I tried out. I’ve been playing ever since.

What are the basic rules of baseball?

There are too many rules to explain quickly but it’s similar to rounders which most people have played. You have to score runs by rounding the bases while the opposition are trying to get you out.

How many clubs are there in Ireland?

There are around nine clubs with varying levels and age groups catered for including teams in NI.

Is there an Irish League?

Yes there is a two-tier Irish adult league that caters to a range of talent! There is also a youth league.

What competitions do Ireland compete in internationally?

Ireland currently competes at the u18 and Senior level in Europe. Both teams have recent success with the u18 team competing at the top European level for their age group and the senior team winning the C pool in 2018 allowing them to play in the B pool the following year. They are hoping to compete this summer for the chance to qualify for the A pool, the top level of European baseball.

Where is the team based?

The team is based in Ireland however we do draw on players from abroad especially the US.

Why should people try baseball?

Firstly I would say because it’s fun and there’s nothing like hitting a ball with a stick! Baseball also has a different skill set than what’s typically offered in Ireland. There is also an opportunity to play in international competitions with the sport.

How can they get involved?

The best way is to go through the baseball Ireland website: https://baseballireland.ie/

