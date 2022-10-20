“He feels all of it” – Nicole Turner hails impact of coach Dave Malone

Paralympic silver medalist Nicole Turner has praised the impact of Performance Director and former Paralympic champion Dave Malone on her noteworthy career so far.

The 20-year-old Portarlington native has been in incredible form of late following up her Tokyo Paralympic silver medal with bronze at the World Championships earlier this year.

Outside of the pool, it has been a time of great change in Turner’s life, moving out of home for the first time to begin her studies in Sport Management at TU Dublin.

She admits that it has been a major adjustment but her coach has proven just as helpful with that aspect of her life as well as her training.

“To be honest, I can’t give him the credit he deserves. Even now, outside of swimming, me and Dave are actually neighbours now and I’m not driving at the moment and every evening he won’t let me get the bus home. He’s been a massive help, especially leaving home and not seeing Mam every day, he’s been like a second parent!

“Dave himself has been to four Paralympic Games, he’s a Paralympic champion so he knows what we’re going through, he knows how we’re feeling. And now he’s gone from being an athlete to coaching Paralympians, Paralympic champions, Paralympic medalists. He’s honestly incredible. He gives up every hour of the day to coach us morning, noon and night. It shows the passion he has for it.

“He’s the coach, he doesn’t get the success we’re getting out of it but he feels all of it. He’s a massive role model, he’s a massive inspiration, and he’s a massive help to us on the swimming team.”

The profile of Para sport has noticeably increased in recent years with coverage and visibility becoming more mainstream. In Ireland, Paralympic champions Michael McKillop and Ellen Keane have both taken part in reality television series while, across the pond, Turner has been keeping an eye on her childhood hero and friend Ellie Simmonds who is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

The impact she and her fellow para athletes are having is the “icing on the cake” for Turner.

“I think from Rio to Tokyo the change in Paralympic sport in Ireland was incredible. Some people think about the Paralympics ‘Oh there’s a bunch of disabled athletes’ but I think it’s all about showing people what we can do rather than what we can’t do. Ellen would have people coming up to her with no arms saying ‘Oh my God, you’re an inspiration, I didn’t think I could do this’ and I’d have small young girls coming up to me saying ‘I didn’t think there was a path here and there is’ so I think it’s just about the visualisation in it all.

“It’s the icing on the cake. It’s nice seeing how much winning a medal means to me and my family but then when you’re on a street or you’re in the swimming pool and a young girl comes up to me saying ‘I want to be like you one day’, they are the moments that people don’t really see sometimes but they are cherished. To think I’ve had an impact on someone’s sporting life and them wanting to get into something, it is amazing.

“So that’s the way Paralympic sport has gone in the last few years and it’s massive.

“I looked up to Ellie from a very young age. I looked up to Ellie, started swimming, started swimming internationally and then competed against Ellie. Ellie’s now retired and is doing Strictly Come Dancing so you can do absolutely anything, whether you want to dance, to swim, if you want to go on Hell Week, it’s about showing what you can do rather than what you can’t.

“She’s absolutely amazing. You will get the odd few people who will say ‘ah the judges are giving her sympathy marks’ but not at all. Ellie is an absolute fighter and she’s amazing.”

Turner was speaking as Aer Lingus was announced as the Official Airline of Paralympics Ireland and will support Team Ireland as they prepare for and compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The two-year agreement sees Aer Lingus partner with Paralympics Ireland having supported athletes, coaches and officials throughout the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games. Aer Lingus will support Irish para-athletes to World Games in the lead up to qualification for the Paralympic Games and will also fly Team Ireland to the Paralympic Games, which take place in Paris from 28 August to 8 September 2024.

It is a partnership that will have a significant impact on Team Ireland in the future, according to Turner.

“Sometimes we don’t travel because we’re limited by the cost of flights. Aer Lingus coming on board with Paralympics Ireland gives us massive opportunities to get extra training abroad or go across the world to do a competition that we never thought we’d be able to do before.”