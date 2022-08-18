Competition heats up as Limerick hosts final of Lacrosse U21 World Championships

After a week of action at the University of Limerick, the 2022 World Lacrosse Men’s U21 World Championship has reached the business end with final placements up for grabs.

The tournament, together with the 2022 Lacrosse World Festival, has seen Limerick come alive and there is plenty still to come with the final of the World Championships scheduled for 7pm on Saturday, August 2o.

It hasn’t been an ideal build up to the major competition which was postponed in 2019, however, Ireland Lacrosse are thrilled to finally be able to play host to the championships and have shone under the spotlight.

“It’s a very busy event,” admits Ireland Lacrosse CEO Michael Kennedy. “We have the World Championships which has 23 teams from around the world and we also have a festival tournament which is like a club team tournament and there’s men’s and women’s teams in that so a lot of lacrosse being played, probably the most lacrosse that has ever been played in Limerick!”

“It’s a privilege to be able to host a World Championship especially given the circumstances. It was originally due to happen in 2020 as a U19 event. With the delays due to the pandemic, we worked with World Lacrosse to increase the age to U21 which means that the players who were in the original pool for each of the national teams are able to have the chance to represent their country which is really important.

“The 23 teams come from USA, Canada, Kenya, Uganda, Korea, Japan, China, and of course Europe. One of the things we’re most excited about is we have the Haudenosaunee who are a team of Native Americans who compete as a national team and they are the originators of the sport. So it’s great to have them with us.”

The format of the competition ensures equal opportunity for all and has resulted in some thrilling games so far. The 23 teams in Limerick were split into five pools – three groups of five and two groups of four with Pool A featuring the top ranked teams.

The top three teams from Pools B and C and the best fourth-place finisher from those pools join the five teams from Pool A in a 12-team championship bracket.

Meanwhile, Pools D and E are aimed at providing developmental and championship-level experience to ten teams that do not meet the age rules for full participation. After pool play, those teams compete in the platinum bracket to determine 13th through 23rd place, alongside the three lowest ranking teams from Pools B and C.

“In pool play, the stronger teams are put all in one pool, so USA, Canada, Australia, Haudenosaunee, and England”, explains Kennedy. “So they have their own pool and then all the other countries are equalled divided into pools and those winners have the chance to play the quarter finals.

“Ireland did very well, won their pool undefeated and then had a play in games against Canada, one of the strongest teams in the world and unfortunately we lost that game. But it gives every team a chance to win in the tournament.

“If you lose, you don’t go home. You keep playing until you get your final placement among the 23 teams. There’s a 22nd place game, an 18th place game and so on.”

Despite that loss against Canada, there is still plenty to play for as the Irish U21 side look to take one step further than their previous major tournament.

“Ireland will finish somewhere between fifth and eighth place. The four teams in the semi-finals are USA, Canada, Australia, and Haudenosaunee. It’s a very good showing from Ireland to be up that high among 23 teams, we’re really pleased with that.

“In the 2016 World U19s, Ireland finished in seventh in that and we’re thinking we can hit fifth or sixth in this tournament. If we can edge ourselves that bit higher every time these tournaments come around, we’re happy with that.

“Ireland are playing on Thursday afternoon against Germany at 3pm. We played Germany in our opening game of the tournament and beat them and now we’re facing them again. So if we can beat them, we’ll essentially be battling for fifth place.

“We’re down to the business end of the tournament now. Teams are getting edgier and getting serious now as they look for their final placements.”

So as the competition heats up, Limerick is the place to be this weekend with the last of the action set to unfold at Maguires Pitches in the University of Limerick. The final is at 7pm on Saturday but the placement games will take place across Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the build up to the ultimate decider.

For more information on the tournament, click here: https://www.worldlax2022.com/