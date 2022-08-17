Crowds urged to support as hosts Ireland look to shine at EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers

The National Sports Campus in Abbotstown will play host to the Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers this week with Ireland looking to secure their place in next year’s major tournament.

It will be the first capped games for the Green Army on home turf since the 2019 Olympic qualifiers in Donnybrook with the winner of the competition qualifying for the top tier of 2023’s European Championships which is, in turn, a vital stepping stone on the road to Paris 2024. The Euros in Monchengladbach offers the first direct qualification ticket to the Olympic Games.

Sean Dancer’s side begin their campaign against Poland on Thursday, August 18 at 7.30pm before taking on Czech Republic on Saturday, August 20 at 1pm. They finish the competition against Turkey the following day with that game also beginning at 1pm.

The pitch at the National Sports Campus has been transformed with over 1,200 seats installed at the venue, while there will be plenty of extra activities for the family to enjoy with a fan village and children’s skill zone to add to the atmosphere.

As hosts of the tournament, captain Katie Mullan is hoping they can give the home crowd lots to cheer about with all eyes on the Euros in 2023.

“It’s always exciting to play on home soil, we’re really excited for it this week. There was a long period of time when we couldn’t play games in front of crowds so it’s just fantastic to have a really nice atmosphere here at Abbotstown and we can’t wait for all the green fans to come into the stands on Thursday and at the weekend to support us.

“There’s going to be a really good hype around the games, hopefully lots of kids and families come out to see us play. We had those two fantastic days in November 2019 in Donnybrook and it’ll be fantastic to get that buzz back this week and hopefully we can put out performances that we’re proud of and the crowds have something to cheer.”

The #GreenArmy take on the Czech Republic, Poland and Turkey in the crucial @eurohockeyorg Championship Qualifiers at the @SportIreCampus on the 18th, 20th and 21st of Aug. Come Witness! Tickets https://t.co/FG604mq7zO pic.twitter.com/RSxg36OtaX — Hockey Ireland (@irishhockey) August 10, 2022

It’s the first major competition for Ireland since their 11th place finish at the World Cup earlier this summer and Mullan believes the side have plenty of learnings they can bring to this week’s crucial fixtures.

“The mood is really good. With the World Cup, it all came quick and fast for us, we had a huge turnover of players after Tokyo last year so it was a tight turnaround time to get the young, uncapped players up to speed to play in a major tournament. We learned an awful lot from the World Cup. We were fantastic at times, we put it up to Holland at times in that first game and it bodes really well for the future of this team and to make sure we’re at those major tournaments in the future to make sure we keep pushing and keep progressing.

“A tournament like the one we have this week is a great opportunity for us to continue to progress and continue to put all that we learned at the World Cup in July into practice.

“Hockey has become a lot more about the world rankings because now you gain ranking points in any test matches that you play. So to finish above our ranking at the World Cup was something we were very proud of. We’re always pushing and always striving for more. We did have sights of wanting to be at that quarter-final stage of the tournament which we didn’t achieve but knowing we have that hunger within the group is a really important thing.”

The nature of the competition will be different to what Ireland faced at the World Cup as Dancer’s side are the highest ranked team taking part, however, with a place in the European Championships at stake, Mullan is taking nothing for granted.

“The biggest thing for us this week is performance. We need to take the level of performance it takes to compete at World Cups and bring it to a tournament like this and that’s the biggest challenge for us.

“We want to be at that European Championships next summer and in order for that to happen we need to have a good week this week and put out the performances that we know we’re capable of. We don’t want to be sitting at home on the couch while that European Championships is on next year so securing that this week is all we have our eyes set on.”

Tickets for the EuroHockey Championship qualifiers are on sale now and can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/EHCQ_Tkts

Women’s EuroHockey Championship qualifiers (all at the Sport Ireland campus)

August 18:

Czech Republic v Turkey, 5.15 pm

Ireland v Poland, 7.30 pm

August 20:

Poland v Turkey, 10.45 am

Ireland v Czech Republic, 1 pm

August 21:

Poland v Czech Republic, 10.45 am

Ireland v Turkey, 1 pm