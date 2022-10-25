Ellen Keane on new podcast and why she’s not afraid of life after retirement

Paralympic champion Ellen Keane is hoping to make a splash outside of the pool with her new podcast ‘The D-Word’.

Sharing stories of people with various disabilities, Keane’s podcast, which is supported by Allianz, aims to serve as not just an educational tool, but a platform where her guests can express their personalities, have fun, and reduce the ‘taboo’ around disabilities.

“The last episode comes out on International Day of People with Disability so we’ve actually had this idea for a long time but we needed to time it well so it made an impact,” Keane explains. “The last episode is with my parents. It’ll be a fun conversation, an educational conversation but really just me asking them what it’s like to have a disabled kid.

“It’s conversations that everyone is curious about but as a disabled person interviewing other disabled people… The banter that we have together, there’s things we’d say to each other that able-bodied people wouldn’t dare say. We’d be joking about different disabilities and which one we’d rather have and things like that! It’s non-PC but they’re the conversations that we as disabled people can have with each other. So it’s a bit like being a fly on the wall.

“Each episode is a different disability. My first guest is my friend and someone who I’m so comfortable with. We’ve had so many funny memories about being disabled. So it’s so important for me to put it out there and normalise it. The reason there’s a taboo is because we’re not exposed to it enough so it’s just about getting the exposure.”

The 27-year-old admits that she is more nervous for the release of the podcast than she is swimming on the international stage. Given that some uncomfortable truths may be discussed across the episodes, Keane is aware that she might end up “poking the bear”.

“Oh my God, I’m so stressed about it! You can rely on your body to do the job when it comes to sport. Your body just does it automatically.

“People can judge you on what you’d done in a race but it’s not really going to upset you, whereas with the podcast I think I might be poking a bear a little bit and people can get upset. You’re trying to change the status quo and people can get uncomfortable about things. So that is scary, to put your voice behind that.

“There are a lot of things that people with disabilities deal with in silence that generally able bodied people in their everyday lives don’t realise.”I think if more people were to realise what we go through it just becomes automatic to them just to think a bit more about the supports that are out there or just the decisions that disabled people have to make every day, it might just make everyone’s lives a bit easier just by knowing these things.

“It’s an educational thing, there’s reference to kids and for parents even, to be having these conversations with kids as well and give them some ideas.”

Keane has made no secret of her plan to retire following the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2023. While initially she may have left the sport following her gold medal in Tokyo, the absence of crowds, and the shortened lead-in time to the next Games, changed her mind.

However, while some athletes may dread the thought of leaving such a familiar life, for the Clontarf native, it will be a welcome milestone.

“I didn’t want to be an athlete who retired in the paper or on a random Tuesday, I want everyone to know it’s my last race because it makes it more special especially for the spectators and my family and my parents who travel over, everyone can say bye. That’s why I’ve decided Paris is the one.

“It’s more about ending the career happy and not focusing on so much on the end goal. I have my gold medal now so there’s no pressure to win that medal.

“I’d love to do it again and get on the podium and that’ll be the fairytale ending but as long as I’m enjoying it and I’m in the moment for my last race, that’s what I want.

“I’m really enjoying the podcast and I’m really enjoying MCing and I really love interviewing people and getting lost in that world and I want to give that 100% but I can’t because I have to find the balance. And I do have the balance but I am really excited for when swimming does end and being able to give that 100%.

“I’m not afraid of not having work. Even if I make a balls of this podcast and it doesn’t go to plan, I’ll have a backup plan. I did Culinary Entrepreneurship so I have a background in food so I would probably do a Masters in Nutrition because I still love food but that is the backup. Media is number one.”

Ellen Keane was speaking at the launch of her new podcast ‘The D Word’ which is supported by Allianz. The “D-Word” podcast aims to change society’s perception of people with disabilities and the six-part series will be available to download from all podcast platforms this Thursday, October 27th. Episode one features James Scully, a two-time Paralympic swimmer and former teammate of Ellens, who retired in 2019.