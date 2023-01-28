“She has it in her to do something incredible” – Ellen Keane lauds teammate Róisín Ní Riain

2022 was yet another special year for Róisín Ní Riain.

The Limerick native burst onto the scene in late 2020 and has been on an upward trajectory ever since. At just 16, she made her Paralympic Games debut at Tokyo 2020 and immediately became the one to watch, qualifying for five finals and setting multiple personal bests along the way.

That was just to be the beginning for Ní Riain who went on to win two bronze medals at the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in the Women’s 100 m Butterfly S13 and the Women’s 100 m Backstroke S13. She was also fourth in three other finals.

In December of last year, Ní Riain spectacularly set two new World Para Swimming Short Course records at the Irish National Winter Championships. She swam a time of 2:22.59 in the Women’s 200m Backstroke, setting a new short course World Record during the morning session. That afternoon, she shaved an astonishing 1.39 seconds off that time to smash her own record.

No, you are not seeing the same post twice! Róisín Ní Riain set a NEW World Para Swimming Record tonight, breaking the record she just set today 🔥 Ní Riain took 1.39 seconds off the record, clocking 2:21.20 in tonight's final! Heats ⏱️ 2:22.59 Final ⏱️ 2:21.20 (New WR 🌎) pic.twitter.com/Tn5i8gZNOK — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 17, 2022

The promise she has shown at such a young age has drawn comparisons between her and her fellow Team Ireland swimmers Ellen Keane and Nicole Turner who competed in their first Paralympic Games at ages 13 and 14 respectively.

Keane, who will retire following the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, maintains that the comparisons are unfair given the all-rounder that Ní Riain has proven herself to be and the potential she has shown.

“That’s another reason why I stayed – because the swimmers coming up are just incredible. I don’t think it does justice to Róisín to compare her to me because she’s ten times better than I was at her age. She just has so much potential and it’s so exciting to see what she’s capable of.

“The thing about Róisín is that she absolutely loves it. She loves training.

“I always joke that I’m not really a swimmer because I only really enjoy doing breaststroke, I find every other stroke so boring. And that’s why I got into the medley because whenever training was an option of freestyle or medley I always picked medley because it’s more entertaining. Whereas Róisín just loves the most mundane things and loves challenging herself.

“She has it in her to do something incredible and I can’t wait to see what she can do in Paris.”

2023 promises to be a busy year for Ní Riain who will not only be aiming for Paris qualification when she competes at the 2023 World Championships in Manchester but she be preparing for her Leaving Cert this summer.

She is nominated for Young Athlete of the Year at the Her Sport Awards with the winner being announced during the event in UCD Astra Hall on January 28th.

