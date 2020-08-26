Cycling Ireland’s Senior Track National Championships to be live streamed

The 2020 Cycling Ireland Senior Track National Championships take place on 29th and 30th August with all the action live streamed across Cycling Ireland and Pundit Arena Facebook pages.

Sundrive velodrome will play host to the championships which is being run behind closed doors in accordance with government guidelines.

Despite current travel restrictions, competition remains fierce with well-established names set to fight it out for national titles while younger talent and rising stars will be looking to cause an upset.

The men will be competing for medals in the 4km Individual Pursuit, Sprints, Kilo TT and 15km Scratch Race, while the women will contest for medals in the 3km Individual Pursuit, Sprints, 500m TT and 10km Scratch Race.

The pursuit and sprint events will take place on the Saturday with the time trials and Scratch races on the Sunday.

Among the riders to watch are Mark Downey (2019 World Championships Bronze Medallist), Fintan Ryan (2019 Scratch National Champion) and Eoin Mullen (multiple Sprint National Champion).

The women’s events are packed with talented rides including Lara Gillespie (2019 Junior World Championships Bronze Medallist), Mia Griffin (8th 2020 World Championships Women’s Team Pursuit), Kelly Murphy (4th 2019 European Championships) and Orla Walsh (200m flying TT National Record Holder).

Watch Ireland’s top track cyclists from 10:30am on Saturday and Sunday on Cycling Ireland and Pundit Arena Facebook pages.

