Cycle alongside Ireland’s finest at Great Dublin Bike Ride

The Great Dublin Bike Ride returns for the first time since 2019 with some of Ireland’s top cyclists set to take part.

The Great Dublin Bike Ride 2022 is a flagship event within the European Week of Sport and will take place on Sunday, September 25th.

Beginning and finishing at Dublin City University, the event will offer a challenging 100km route for experienced riders and a 60km route for beginners or those looking for a slightly less strenuous day in the saddle. Two feed stations will be available for riders, as well as medical and mechanical support along the route.

All finishers will receive an exclusive Great Dublin Bike Ride medal, goodie bag, refreshments at food stops along the route and at the finish line.

In taking part, you can help to raise vital funds for Great Dublin Bike Ride’s charity partners including MS Ireland, Aware, Rethink Ireland, Irish Hospice Foundation, and Chesire Ireland.

Among the 5,000 riders on the day will be multiple World and Paralympic Champion Eve McCrystal as well as one of Ireland’s most decorated cyclists, Nicolas Roche.

Speaking to Pundit Arena ahead of the event, McCrystal emphasised that this event is for cyclists of all abilities.

“The 60km is a flat route so there’s not too many hills in it at all. People sometimes think ‘Oh my God, if it’s too hilly, I can’t go, it’s going to be too hard.’ But if you’re a beginner, or if you just want to go out and do 60km, this is brilliant for you.

“And the 100km is a little bit more challenging with a little bit more hills but it’s still doable. You can do it at your own pace, you don’t have to go fast, you don’t have to go slow, you can find a group that suits you and I can guarantee you’ll make friends along the way.

“The cycling community is a brilliant community for making friends, I love that about it.”

Great Dublin Bike Ride is the only cycling event of its kind to happen in Dublin. It is run as part of European Week of Sport and is supported by Sport Ireland.

Click here to register for the event or visit their website for more details.