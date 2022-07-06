Ireland ramp up preparations for Euro Qualifiers with return of International Baseball Tournament

After a two year break, the Ashbourne International Baseball Tournament returns this week with a number of exciting teams set to take part.

The hugely popular and competitive tournament has been running since 2015 and is designed to prepare the Irish National Team for the European Championship Qualifiers which take place this year in Bulgaria from July 13th to 16th.

In the build up to that, Ireland will face three teams across the four-day tournament in Ashbourne under the stewardship of newly appointed captain Alan Fox of the Dublin Spartans.

“Over the years we’ve had teams from Belgium, Mexico, Venezuela, the United States, Netherlands, and this year we’ve a team coming over from the UK and another one from the States and Spain”, Fox explains.

“Last year and in 2020 we skipped it so this is the first one back in a while so we’re really looking forward to it. It’s a really good warm-up for the national team and we play some excellent teams.

“There will be what’s called the President’s Nine which is a League select team, so the best players from the League. Then there is the Buccaneers Travel Team coming over from the UK so that’s a group of people from the UK and Ireland who are putting together a team to come over. They’ve got guys from all over the world, from Lithuania, Romania, South Africa, who are all going to play with them.

“Then there is the Sevilla Texas Lions. Half the team are from Sevilla in Spain and the other half are from Texas so there will be three very, very strong teams against Ireland so I think it’s going to be a great tournament that could go any way.”

With free entry to the event, a sizeable crowd is expected to descend on the International Baseball Centre in Ashbourne to sample the festival atmosphere.

“Ashbourne is great. The stadium is fantastic and they have beer and hotdogs and music going on down there. There’s two games every day on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and then the finals on Sunday. So it is a festival down there and it really is great fun.

“Loads of people turn up to it. Obviously all the teams bring fans and things but the local community always come out to support and there’s kids all over the place looking for signatures. They go off and find baseballs and bring them back to get signed by the players so there’s a great buzz around the place.”

Come Sunday evening, attention will firmly turn towards the European Qualifiers with just a three-day gap before their first game against hosts, Bulgaria. The must-win clash begins at 2pm Irish time on Wednesday, July 13th.

“We’re playing in Bulgaria, playing against Bulgaria, Slovenia, and France who are the massive favourites. We’re looking forward to it. Unfortunately we’ve lost a few lads through injury, a couple of key players. But we always bring in a couple of U.S. based players, a couple of pitchers and catchers and things but this year we’re only bringing in six imports and we’ve 12 domestic based players. So that’s a big shift from previous years as we look to go towards a fully domestic national team.”

For a full list of Ireland’s fixtures in the European Championship Qualifiers, head to the Baseball Ireland website.