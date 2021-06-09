Ireland swimming team have Olympic offer withdrawn due to “error”

A truly farcical incident, just weeks out from the Olympics.

An Irish swimming relay team have had its offer to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this summer withdrawn due to an “error”.

The 4x200m Freestyle team of Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Finn McGeever and Gerry Quinn and the 4x100m Medley team of McMillan, Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland had both qualified for the Tokyo games as wildcard picks.

It was to be the first time since 1972 that Ireland would send two swimming relay teams to the Olympics.

However, FINA contacted Swim Ireland on Sunday, just 24 hours after the teams had been invited, to say that the invitation to the 4×100 Medley team had been rescinded.

Swim Ireland released a statement after the news broke, saying: “Having received and accepted FINA’s invitation to compete on Saturday, June 5, we are extremely disappointed that FINA have told us that the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the affected athletes.

“Our intention is to challenge the decision and we are currently exploring all options in this regard.”

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has also welcomed Swim Ireland’s decision to appeal FINA’s decision.

Brendan Hyland on Olympics farce.

Speaking to Pundit Arena about the unprecedented incident, relay team member Brendan Hyland said that he is already trying to put the incident behind him.”

“I found out on Saturday we were invited to the relay, and I was over the moon,” Hyland said.

“Then a little over 24 hours later, we were told that it was an error by FINA, and they withdrew the invites with not more than an apology.

“Ourselves and Switzerland are in the same situation, so as per the Swim Ireland statement, I can only just put it behind me and focus on the individuals now in three weeks.

“What will be, will be.”

