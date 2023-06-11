Rhasidat Adeleke sets new Irish record at the NCAA Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke sets new Irish record.

Rhasiadat Adeleke continued her meteoric rise by breaking the Irish 400m record on Saturday night.

Adeleke was racing at the NCAA Championships in Texas when she set a winning time of 49.20 seconds – a 0.34 improvement on her own record.

In doing so, she set the Championship record and became the first ever Irish sprint winner of a US College Championship race.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐄𝐗𝐀𝐒 𝐊𝐈𝐂𝐊 😮‍💨🤘@TexasTFXC is the 4×1 Champions with a time of 41.60 💻 ESPN+#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Hi1eno7b1Y — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 11, 2023

Adeleke reacts to record time.

Adeleke’s effort goes down as the 20th fastest time ever run in the women’s 400 metres.

And, speaking after the race she spoke about the importance of trusting her ability in the heat of battle.

“[The race] was kind of a blur,” she said. “I just went out trusting myself.

“I just put myself into position coming into the home stretch, and it was the kick at the end, which is something I’ve been doing well all season.”

Rhasidat Adeleke 💫💫💫 New NCAA champion 🥇

New Irish national 400m record 🇮🇪

Top 20 400m time ever 📝 pic.twitter.com/bliF6PH1Pf — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 11, 2023

Rhasidat Adeleke.

Adeleke was born in Dublin in 2002 to Nigerian parents and started running with the likes of Tallaght Athletic Club and her school Presentation College Terenure.

Her honours list includes the 200m gold at the European U18 Championships, gold in the 100m and 200m races at the 2021 European U20 Championship, and gold for the 100m and 200m races at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

In terms of national titles, she won the Irish Athletics Championship 1oo metres in 2021 and 2022.

While, when it comes to NCAA titles she enjoyed success in 2022 and 2023 4X100m relays and last night’s 400 metre event.

Read More About: Adeleke, athletics, running