Jason Smyth happy to be home after winning Paralympic gold

Allianz Ireland has congratulated long-standing Paralympic brand ambassador Jason Smyth on his return from Tokyo where his sensational performance saw him win his 6th gold medal in the men’s 100m T13 final.

Jason Smyth has been an Allianz Paralympic brand ambassador since 2016. In what has been a glistening career to date, Jason has won six Paralympic gold medals having previously taken home two gold medals in Beijing 2008 and in London 2012 winning the 100m T13 and 200m T13, and one gold medal in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Games, winning the 200m T13.

Described by his peers as one of the most technically gifted sprinters alive, Jason showed an extraordinary amount of courage in the months leading up to Tokyo 2020 to overcome injury and once again perform at his best on the world stage. Now back home in Belfast with a gold medal in his pocket, Smyth is enjoying time around his loved ones, saying his absence proved ‘hard’ for his young children.

Jason Smyth glad to be home after winning Paralympic gold medal

“They definitely had a sense that Dad’s been away for a while,” said the 34-year-old.

“Even I find now, even a few days later that either they’re following me around like a shadow or if I have to go somewhere they’re concerned I’ll be leaving not just for an hour or two but for a few days!

“It’s great being back and being with them and it’s also tough being away from them so long. For me I can understand it in my head but for them at that age it’s hard.”

Gold medalist Jason Smyth looking ahead to the future

“Sometimes you think straight after that you’re going to spend the next while thinking about it and reflecting on it more,” Smyth continued.

“Then all of a sudden the next couple of weeks come and go and so much is happening that you actually don’t get time to stop.

“You’re even naturally thinking about what happens next and what happens the next number of weeks and when are you getting back training!”

Allianz proud to continue their partnership with the Paralympics

Allianz Ireland has been a proud partner of Paralympics Ireland since 2010 and has been a champion of Paralympic sport in Ireland throughout. Allianz sponsored the first ever live broadcasts of Para Sport in Ireland during the London 2012 Paralympic Games on Eir Sport and again during the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Games bringing coverage to the nation through RTE.

At a global level, Allianz was announced earlier this year as the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements from 2021 to 2028. Through this partnership, Allianz will work with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee to propose innovative and integrated insurance solutions that support the Olympic and Paralympic Games, sport fans, national teams and athletes.

CEO of Allianz Ireland, Seán McGrath said: “All the team in Allianz Ireland is extremely proud of Jason’s performance in Tokyo. Jason has done so much for Para sport over his career and the courage that he has shown is outstanding. Jason is a standout role model for Ireland’s young people, and we were extremely proud to watch him cement his legacy in Tokyo.”

