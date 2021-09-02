Daily Diary From Tokyo: Feels like home

In association with

I won’t lie, when I woke up this morning I had no clue what day it was or what events were on, nor had I any interest in getting out of bed once I heard the torrential rain pelting against the window. My eyes literally burned with tiredness and I strongly contemplated skipping events and just watching the Games on TV.

Then I heard an alarm going off next door and it guilted me into shaking myself awake and dragging myself into the shower. Everything feels slightly more manageable when you’ve had a morning shower.

I decided to don as many layers as I had brought over and every piece of waterproof clothing I had (I was basically dressed for a winter’s night in the Fitzgibbon Cup) and I braved the weather to go to the canoe events. Yes, I might sound like a martyr but believe me if you had a choice between staying in a comfy bed or heading out into biblical weather (as described by a colleague), you would have been proud of yourself for choosing the latter.

As it happens, canoeing turned out to be one of the most entertaining events I’ve seen so far. It took place in the Sea Forest Waterway, the same venue as the Olympic rowing so naturally Irish people have a fondness for the area. In fact, so do the local volunteers as one Japanese lady proudly showed us a photo she had taken with Paul O’Donovan who she was a big fan of.

Pat O’Leary was competing in two events, KL3, which is kayaking, and VL3, which is Va’a, a version that has an ama (second pontoon) as a support float and is used with a single-blade paddle. In Rio, Pat was battling against the heat and trying to stop himself from being sunburned. This time, as he said himself afterward, he might as well have been on the Corrib in Galway.

Torrential rain here at Sea Forest Waterway, the venue for the Canoe Sprint events. Pat O'Leary should feel right at home! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIreland #Paralympics — Marisa Kennedy (@MarisaK96) September 2, 2021

Unfortunately there were no finals for the Irish this evening but that meant that we could all have the afternoon to catch up on sleep or work before meeting up for an evening meal together. We’ve all been chatting about what we’d like to do when we reach that goal of 14 days when we’re out of quarantine and can explore Tokyo a bit more.

We won’t have much time between that mark and when we go home, just one day in fact, so we want to make the most of it while we can. Tourist traps, boat trips, shopping, a nice restaurant, it’s going to be like a dummy’s guide to Tokyo. It should make for an interesting long-haul flight the next day…

