Gormally and Cheviron victorious at Volleyball Ireland 3* Elite Tour Comp

The team of Miriam Gormally and Melissa Cheviron were victorious in the Women’s event of the Volleyball Ireland 3* Elite Tour Competition in Bettystown on Sunday.

The 3* event, the highest stage in Ireland’s National Beach Tour, saw the top six teams from the current VLY Beach Tour securing automatic entry, plus an additional two wildcards making the cut for the Men’s and Women’s competitions.

Gormally and Cheviron who were the third seed, defeated the top seeded Guobyte sisters, Zydre and Giedre, by two sets to nil in the Women’s final in what was an incredibly impressive display.

The duo had previously won all three of their group B games and managed to see off the tricky challenge of fourth seeds Indre Simkute and Eliška Čechová in a hard fought semi-final.

Speaking to Pundit Arena, during the event, Gormally and Cheviron praised the supporters at Bettystown as well as Meath County Council following a hugely successful competition.

“It’s great to watch. We have our whole squad here too supporting us, it’s also great to see all the passers by coming up and watching. There was a guy from California here who came up to me and he was so excited to watch beach volleyball in Ireland so that lifts the whole atmosphere.

Melissa Cheviron and Miriam Gormley are buzzing ahead of the final of the 3* Elite Tour Competition after an impressive semi-final showing! @VolleyballIRL @iresport @sportireland #RaisingTheGame #vlybeachtour pic.twitter.com/Snc4MrC2il — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 29, 2021

“Meath County Council have also been super helpful and super supportive. We’ve got these nets up which will hopefully stay up permanently so hopefully we’ll see beach volleyball in Bettystown more often.”

Elsewhere in the Women’s 3* event Mariana and Paola Rosas picked up the bronze medal, defeating Indre Simkute and Eliška Čechová to clinch victory.

On the men’s side, second seeds Piotrek Stolarek and Janush Piecek were victorious over Edgaras Valavicius and Felipe Viana with Adrian Margol and Marcin Szklarek picking up the bronze medal.

Read More About: Ireland, Volleyball