Famed Olympic champion set for live Volleyball Ireland talk

Kerri Walsh Jennings, unarguably the greatest beach volleyball player of all time, is set to take part in a live broadcast with Volleyball Ireland on Monday, December 7, as part of their Inspiring Player Series.

The Californian will be sharing some insights and experiences of her unrivaled career, where she claimed three Olympic Gold Medals, three consecutive World Championships and 112 consecutive victories with partner Misty May Treanor, which spanned a record 19 different events. Kerri Walsh is also the top-earning female Beach Volleyball player of all-time win over €2.5m in tournament winnings.

Announcing the event Walsh Jennings said, “As a proud American of Irish descent, I am honoured and a bit giddy about this upcoming experience with Volleyball Ireland.

“One of the biggest gifts of my 30 years of experience has been the wisdom I’ve earned and certainly the biggest gift of all the heartache and pain I’ve endured, is that I get to share that insight and those learnings with other athletes who can learn from it as well … in a less painful way.

“This will be great fun and I’m excited for the athletes, coaches, parents and anyone who is a high performing human (or an aspiring one!) to join us. Bring your questions! I’m all yours!”

The event will be broadcast live on Volleyball Ireland’s YouTube Channel on Monday December 7th, 8pm with members of the Volleyball Ireland community invited to submit questions to Kerri in advance via gm@volleyballireland.com (Subject: Kerri Qs). The chat is ideally aimed at players, coaches and parents alike.

Walsh Jennings is currently working towards the re-scheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics Games with new partner Brooke Sweat, alongside her vocation of motivating and inspiring athletes of tomorrow through her online platform p1440.

