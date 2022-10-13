Irish sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley on Munich records, Tokyo disappointment and Paris hopes

Sharlene Mawdsley.

Sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley has enjoyed her down-time since her experience at the European Championships in Munich back in August, when she was part of a record-breaking Irish women’s 4×400 relay team.

“I went on holiday and enjoyed my time off,” she tells Pundit Arena at an event to launch Zambrero‘s meal-packing event which will take place in Dublin on World Hunger Day.

“But I’m back into winter training now so the hard work is back.”

Irish relay team.

It has only really been a matter of weeks since her heroics in Munich when she helped to clock a national record of 3.36.06, along with teammates Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Rhasidat Adeleke.

The team achieved the time in their heat and hit 3.26 again in the final the following day, but finished sixth in a race won by a Dutch quartet.

Mawdsley’s relay heroics came just days after she lost out in her individual heat for the 400m and it all added up to a mixed experience in Munich for the Tipperary native.

Sharlene Mawdsley on Munich.

“It was a bit of mixed emotions,” she says. “I think we had really high expectations after breaking the national record in the heat and I was fairly confident we could all go a bit quicker the next day, but some things don’t pan out the way that you want them to.

“Unfortunately, we were just off breaking the national record again. You see the teams ahead of us, they had absolutely cracking girls, they’re the best in the world, never mind in Europe.

“So, it was a bit mixed. I was disappointed in the individual but I was grateful to be there as well, I only found out on the Thursday that I was going to be racing on the Monday. My focus had to turn completely.

“Overall, looking at my season, I was happy with it, I was content, I wasn’t completely satisfied but there’s always room to improve, I think that’s the power of sport.”

Tokyo devastation.

Mawdsley has bounced back from disappointment before after she missed out on a place on Ireland’s 4×400 Olympic team in Tokyo last summer, despite a superb run in the World Relays in Poland a couple of months prior to the event.

In the weeks leading up to the Olympics, Mawdsley ran a 400m PB of 51.70 in Belgium, a feat that provided some much-needed reassurance at a difficult time.

“What happened me with Tokyo was obviously devastating at the time,” she says. “If I hadn’t ran my PB two weeks later, I would have been questioning myself but I knew that I had those big times in me.

“I think that really boosted my confidence and I’ll just bring that forward with me. Paris [Olympics] is only in 2024, you won’t feel that coming around. I won’t let the opportunity drop this time. I’ll be making sure that I’m on that plane this time around.”

Golden Generation.

Overall for Irish athletes, Munich was a success story. Ciara Mageean and Mark English took home silver and bronze medals respectively, while Israel Olatunde and the aforementioned Adeleke broke national records.

It feels like Ireland is on the cusp of a golden generation in athletics and Mawdsley spoke highly of the mood across the sport.

“The mood is really good,” says the 24-year-old. “We have so many national records being broken. We had medals in Munich with Ciara and Mark and looking up to these people who you’re on teams with is so important. It makes you realise if they can do it, we can do it. That’s what’s really important.”

World Hunger Day.

Mawdsley was speaking as an ambassador for Zambrero, the healthy Mexican food outlet that is hosting this Sunday’s event.

“I’m on board as an ambassador for Zambrero for World Hunger Day, I’m actually really excited,” she says. “I love being involved in something where you can give back.

“Zambrero’s initiatve is really good. Every bowl or burrito that is sold in Zambrero there’s a meal given back to people in need, people in developing countries.

“On Sunday, it’s going to be a really exciting event with 100 volunteers. We’re going to be sending off 30,000 meals. I’m really excited to experience the whole day. On Sunday with every burrito or bowl sold there will be two meals given back, it will be doubled.”

