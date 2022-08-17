Israel Olatunde reaction after becoming Ireland’s fastest man

Israel Olatunde reaction.

Israel Olatunde has said that it is “amazing” to be recognised as the fastest man in Irish history.

The 20-year-old broke Paul Hession’s 100m national record on Tuesday night, as he clocked 10:17 while finishing 6th in the European Championships Final in Munich.

Israel Olatunde: “A dream come true.”

Olatunde’s record-breaking run came just two hours after he clocked 10:20 in finishing 2nd to Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in the semi-final, and a day after he ran 10:19 in winning his heat.

“To be able to call myself the fastest man in Irish history is just amazing,” the Dundalk man said to RTE afterwards.

“To be here in a European final, finish sixth and get a national record, I just can’t believe it. I had no idea I ran that fast. It’s a dream come true.

'It's amazing to be here in a European final… I'm just so grateful to be here' – European finalist and new Irish record holder Israel Olatunde speaks to @DavidGillick after his stunning performance in Munich #rtesport #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/6PxzriAKCE — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2022

“The atmosphere was amazing, the crowd was amazing. These are the fastest guys in Europe and I’m up there with them. I’m so happy to be there and I know I can definitely improve so I’m looking forward to that. This whole season has just been such a blessing. I’m so grateful to be here.

“Thank you to my coach [Daniel Kilgallon], my training partners, my family, my community, everybody that has been supporting me and showing me so much love. It has pushed me on to get to this point.”

A historic evening as Israel Olatunde runs a new Irish 100m record to finish 6th in the European final, a race won by Italy's Marcell Jacobs #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/1WHURBb8ZM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2022

Emotional reaction.

Olatunde looked overcome with emotion after the final, as he realised that the national record was now his. Despite the huge achievement, he went on to indicate that he is only getting started.

“It has been a long journey to get here. I know I’m still young and I have a long way to go but I’m grateful for the journey I have been on to get to this point.

“I know this isn’t going to be the end. I’ll look back on the season with my coach and see what we can improve on.

'The Irish flag is draped around his shoulders, he's enjoying the moment' – Israel Olatunde reacts after a stunning performance and a new national record in the final of the European Championships #Munich2022 #rteasport pic.twitter.com/vmQPZw8Onc — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2022

“I think next year is going to be another big season: European Indoor Championships, World Indoor Championships, European Under-23 Championships. I’m looking forward to all of them and I’m hoping to put in better performances.”

Olatunde will be back in action on Friday, when he takes part in the 4x100m relay with the Irish men’s team.

