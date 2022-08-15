Israel Olatunde to compete against Olympic 100m champion in European Championship semi-final

Israel Olatunde makes 100m semi-final.

Irish sprinter Israel Olatunde is set to test himself against the world’s best, as he comes up against Marcell Jacobs in his European Championship 100m semi-final in Munich.

Olatunde sealed his spot in the semi-final after winning his heat on Monday morning, with a time of 10.19 seconds.

Israel Olatunde closes in on Irish record.

This places him just 0.01 seconds outside Paul Hession’s Irish record and at just 20 years of age, he has plenty of time on his side to further make his mark on Irish and international athletics.

“This is just the heats,” Olatunde told RTE after his run on Monday. “I just wanted to come out and compete with the guys, I’m happy to come out with the win but now it’s all about the semi-final for sure.

“I know I’m still young but I have a decent bit of experience. I’m still learning but I think my experiences in the past have helped me today, so I’m happy with that.”

Israel Olatunde ran a scorching personal best of 10.19 seconds to win his men's 100m heat at the European Athletics Championships in Munich. Watch live on RTÉ2/RTÉ Player. pic.twitter.com/CjzQ6ArklM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 15, 2022

Marcell Jacobs.

Olatunde’s time on Monday smashed his own national under-23 record, which had stood at 10.24 seconds.

On Tuesday he will line up alongside US-born Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs, who defied the odds to win 100m gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

On that day Jacobs clocked in at 9.80 seconds, 0.04 ahead of second-place Fred Kerley.

Ireland's second-fastest man! 🏃💨 Israel Olatunde wins his 100m heat at #Munich2022 in a time of 10.19 ☘️ Just 0.01 off Paul Hession's Irish record 😲🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xjWqD1IlYc — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 15, 2022

European Championships.

He and Olatunde will both compete in the third of Tuesday’s three semi-finals, which is due to begin at 7.19pm Irish time.

The first two in each semi-final and the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers will make the final, which is scheduled to take place at 9.15pm Irish time.

Elsewhere at the European Athletics Championships, Fionnuala McCormack finished seventh in the women’s marathon on a busy day for Team Ireland.

You can read more about the Day 1 schedule here.

Read More About: athletics, european championships, israel olatunde