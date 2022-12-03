Close sidebar

Inpho Photography’s 101 Irish sports pictures of the year

by James Fenton

Irish sports pictures of the year.

Inpho Photography have compiled their best 101 sports pictures of 2022, after another monumental year for Irish sport.

2022 saw multiple record-breakers at the European Athletics Championship, a series win for our men’s rugby team down in New Zealand, and historic qualification for the Women’s World Cup in football.

Irish sport stars of 2022.

As well as that, Kerry won Sam Maguire for the first time since 2014, Limerick continued their recent dominance in hurling, while Kilkenny and Meath were crowned All-Ireland champions in camogie and ladies football respectively.

Most satisfyingly of all, supporters were back in a big way, after almost two years of sport being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Inpho’s full gallery of their finest photos of 2022 can be found here but we’ve compiled some of our favourites below.

Pictures of the year.

Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde after competing in the 100m final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2022 European Championships, Munich, Germany 16/8/2022
Men’s 100m Final
Ireland’s Israel Olatunde after the race
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ciara Mageeann after she claimed silver in the Women’s 1500m Final in Munich.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2022 European Championships, Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany 19/8/2022
Women’s 1500M Final
Ireland’s Ciara Mageean celebrates after finishing 2nd
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin’s tense handshake after the Leinster Championship clash between Kilkenny and Galway.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, Pearse Stadium, Galway 1/5/2022
Galway vs Kilkenny
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the game
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO

Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates with his parents after winning the All-Ireland Football Final.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 24/7/2022
Kerry vs Galway
Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates with his parents Ellen and Dermot
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Katie Taylor shares a quiet moment after her mother Bridget after beating Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Madison Square Garden, New York 30/4/2022
Katie Taylor shares a moment with her mother Bridget in the changing room after the fight
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr

Young Josh Bradley joins his father Stephen as Shamrock Rovers celebrate their third successive Premier Division title.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 30/10/2022
Shamrock Rovers vs Derry City
Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley and his son Josh Bradley celebrate as Ronan Finn lifts the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Donegal native Amber Barrett touches the black armband the Ireland team wore in honour of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, after she scored the goal that sealed World Cup qualification.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off, Hampden Park, Scotland 11/10/2022
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland WNT
Ireland’s Amber Barrett celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as she gestures to the black armband worn in memory of those affected by the tragedy in Creeslough in Co. Donegal
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Manager Vera Pauw leaps for joy as her players celebrate the decisive win over Scotland.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off, Hampden Park, Scotland 11/10/2022
Scotland vs Republic of Ireland WNT
Ireland celebrate qualifying for the World Cup
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The Croke Park crowd holds its breath as Kerry’s Sean O’Shea prepares to kick a match-winning free against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 10/7/2022
Dublin vs Kerry
Fans look on as Kerry’s Sean O’Shea prepares to kick the winning point
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Rhasidat Adeleke after finishing 5th in the 400m final in Munich.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2022 European Championships, Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany 17/8/2022
Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates after the race
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Kilkenny’s Aoife Prendergast celebrates after winning the All-Ireland Camogie Final against Cork.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
Glen-Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 7/8/2022
Cork vs Kilkenny
Kilkenny’s Aoife Prendergast celebrates
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan celebrates at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England 5/11/2022
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan celebrates victory
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Roger Evans

Mack Hansen after scoring a try in Ireland’s victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2022 Bank of Ireland Nations Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland 5/11/2022
Ireland vs South Africa
Ireland’s Mack Hansen celebrates scoring a try
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

 Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate winning gold at the European Championships in Munich.

 

2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
2022 European Championships, Munich, Germany 14/8/2022
Rowing Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final A
Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate winning gold
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

