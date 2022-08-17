How to watch Team Ireland at the European Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships

European Gymnastics Championships.

A busy sporting week continues as Team Ireland takes part in the European Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships from Thursday to Sunday.

Taking place in Munich as part of the multi-sport European Championships, the competitions will feature Ireland’s men’s senior team of Rhys McClenaghan, Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery, Ewan McAteer and Daniel Fox.

Team Ireland.

The quintet are due to start their competition on Thursday 18th August in Subdivision 1, and they are joined on their trip to Munich by their Junior teammate, Niall Hooton who competes this Friday 19th August in Subdivision 3.

The lads will be hoping to add to an already successful few days in Munich, after Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won gold in the lightweight double sculls rowing, while Israel Olatunde broke the Irish 100m record, with a time of 10:17.

Qualification and All-Around Finals

Thursday 18th August – Men’s Senior Team, Subdivision 1: 09:00 – 11:50 (Irish Time)

Friday 19th August – Men’s Junior event, Subdivision 3: 16:30 – 19:20 (Irish Time)

*Please note that for this competition, qualifiers and all-around finals have been merged

Team Final

Saturday 20th August – Men’s Team Final: 13:45 – 16:15 (Irish Time)

Apparatus Finals

Sunday 21st August – Men’s Junior Apparatus Finals: 08:45 – 11:00 (Irish Time)

Sunday 21st August – Men’s Senior Apparatus Finals: 12:45 – 16:30 (Irish Time)

Live streaming of Senior Qualifications & All-Around Finals available via this link while live streaming of Junior Qualifications will be found here.

You can follow the live scoring on www.Munich2022.com and on Twitter @GymnasticsIre.

Read More About: european championships, gymnastics, Team Ireland