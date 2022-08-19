Team Ireland schedule for Day 5 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

On a busy Friday at the European Championships for Team Ireland, it will be Ciara Mageean in the primetime slot, as she competes in the 1500m final at 7.45pm.

The 30-year-old will face a stiff test in a filed that includes Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir, who Mageean finished second to in the recent Commonwealth Games 1500m final earlier this month.

Team Ireland relays.

Team Ireland’s morning session will get underway when the men’s 4x100m relay team takes to the heats at 9.00am.

Fresh from breaking the Irish 1oom record on Tuesday, Israel Olatunde will be joined by Mark Smyth, Colin Doyle and Joseph Ojewumi, as the quartet bid to claim one of the three automatic qualifying places for Sunday’s final.

Rhasidat Adeleke, the other Irish record-breaker at these Championships, will take part in the women’s 4x400m relay, alongside Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley.

The team take their place in the second of the semi-finals at 10.51am and will face up against strong opposition from Netherlands, France, and hosts Germany.

Shanahan and English.

Sandwiched between the two relays will be Louise Shanahan, who runs in the women’s 800m semi-final at 9.50am.

A stacked field will feature British gold medal favourite Keely Hodgkinson who has clocked a 1.56.38 this season, while Shanahan’s personal best is 1.59.00.

The evening session for Team Ireland kicks off with Mark English taking part in the men’s 800m semi-final at 7.34pm.

English looked hugely impressive in taking first place in Thursday’s heat (1.47.54Q), and he will be expecting to mix it with the best in Europe once again come Sunday.

Mageean will then wrap up the evening in the hope of bringing a medal home.

DAY 5: FRIDAY 19TH🇮🇪 ✨9.00am Men’s 4x100m Heat 1: Team Ireland

✨9.50am Women’s 800m Semi-Final 1: Louise Shanahan

✨10.51am: Women’s 4x400m Heat 2: Team Ireland ✨7.34pm Men’s 800m Semi-Final 2: Mark English

✨7.45pm Women’s 1500m Final: Ciara Mageean#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/dnouLPmYsH — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 18, 2022

What happened for Team Ireland on Day 4 of the European Championships?

On Thursday evening, Andrew Coscoran secured a 9th place finish in the final of the 1500m. It ends another superb championships for Coscoran, who will continue his outdoor season over the coming weeks.

It was 14th place in Europe for Roisin Flanagan in the 5,000m final. The Finn Valley athlete crossed the finish in 15.33.72 which was just seven seconds outside the PB which she posted earlier this month.

The full Team Ireland schedule for Friday is as follows: