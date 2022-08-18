Team Ireland schedule for Day 4 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

Day 4 is another busy one for Ireland at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, with nine athletes set to take to the track.

Steeplechasers Michelle Finn (Heat 1) and Eilish Flanagan (Heat 2) will be first of the Irish in action, with both facing stiff tasks in making it to Saturday’s final.

Only five automatic qualification places are up for grabs in each heat, along with the five fastest non-automatic qualifier places.

It will then be the turn of Ireland’s 800m duo to take to the track, in 2014 European bronze medallist Mark English and 2021 national champion John Fitzsimons.

It may be eight years since English claimed that brilliant bronze in 2014, but the Finn Valley flyer has arguably looked better than ever this season, already boasting a 1:44.76 season’s best which ranks just outside his national record (1.44.71 from 2021).

With the first three advancing automatically from each heat, Fitzsimons will also fancy his chances of making it to Friday’s semi-final, a feat that would be another huge accomplishment given the recurring injury issues he fought back from in 2020.

Irish 800m record holder, Louise Shanahan, will also be looking to advance from her 800m heat.

Thomas Barr will go in the first of the 400m hurdles semi-finals from 10.25am (Irish time) with the Ferrybank athlete facing another tough test from lane 8.

Barr will line up against three athletes who have already gone sub 49 seconds this year, with one of them – Wilfried Happio of France, boasting a 47.41.

Marcus Lawler will round out the Irish in action in Thursday’s morning session in the heats of the 200m. Lawler will go from lane 4 and although coming into this week ranked 35th, the Tokyo Olympian is sure to be one of the strongest finishers in the field.

The evening session will be ‘Final Fever’ for the Irish in Munich, with Andrew Coscoran taking to the start line in an exceptionally strong looking 1500m final (8.05pm), sprinkled with quality athletes including Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Roisin Flanagan will be the final Irish athlete to take to the track on Thursday, taking her place in strong looking women’s 5,000m final. Flanagan will look to carry in her recent sparkling form which saw her claim an outstanding 15:26.76PB at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

What happened with Team Ireland on Day 3?

Wednesday began with the unfortunate news that Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kate O’Connor had to pull out of the heptathlon competition due to injury.

A couple of hours later, Barr secured his spot in the aforementioned 400m semi-final by clocking 49.49 in winning his heat.

The evening sessions was all about 19-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke, who finished 5th in her 400m final. In doing so, she managed to smash her own Irish record in a time of 50.53 in her first major final.

Adeleke will return to the track later this week with the women’s 4x400m relay team.

Full Day 4 schedule for Team Ireland at the European Championships:

8.20am Women’s 3000m SC Heat 1: Michele Finn (9:29.25)

8.37am Women’s 3000m SC Heat 2: Eilish Flanagan (PB 9:34.86)

9.17am Men’s 800m Heat 2: Mark English (PB 1:44.71)

9.24am Men’s 800m Heat 3: John Fitzsimons (PB 1:45.66)

9.59am Women’s 800m Heat 3: Louise Shanahan (PB 1:59.42)

10.25am Men’s 400mH Semi Final 1: Thomas Barr (PB 47.97)

11.30am Men’s 200m Heat 1: Marcus Lawler (PB 20.40)

8.05pm Men’s 1500m Final: Andrew Coscoran (PB 3:35.66)

8.25pm Women’s 5000m Final: Roisin Flanagan (PB 15:26.76)

