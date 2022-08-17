Team Ireland schedule for Day 3 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

After the heroics of Tuesday, it’s another busy day for Team Ireland on Day 3 of the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kate O’Connor will begin her busy 2-day schedule in the heptathlon from 9.30am. The Irish record holder will start her competition in the 100m hurdles (9.30am) before taking on the high jump (10.35am), shot put (6.49pm), and 200m (8.10pm).

Thomas Barr begins European Championships.

Thomas Barr will look to channel memories of his 2018 performance which saw him claim a European bronze medal on German soil.

The Ferrybank star has banked a valuable block of training since the World Championships in Oregon last month and will fear no one should he make it to yet another major final.

Barr is the top ranked athlete in heat 2 of the 400m hurdles which is set for 10.12am.

All eyes will then turn to 19-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke who will return to the track at 9.02pm for the 400m final. The Irish 400m record holder (50.70) will go from lane 1 in her first major final.

What happened with Team Ireland on Day 2 of the European Championships?

Ireland is waking up on Wednesday with a new fastest man, after Isreal Olatunde broke Paul Hession’s national 100m record on Tuesday night.

Olatunde produced the performance of his life in the 1oom metre final to cross in a stunning 10.17, which broke the 1o.18 record which had stood since 2007.

The record-breaking performance was made all the more impressive in that Olatunde had run a 10.20 semi-final an hour previous, but neither that or the occasion stopped the new star of Irish sprinting claim the record which he had threatened multiple times in recent months.

The 6th place finish in a European final completes a remarkable rise to the top table of European sprinting for the 20-year-old who is trained by Daniel Kilgallon, the leader of a group that has also seen Wednesday’s 400m finalist Adeleke rise through its ranks.

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs took gold in the race, with a time of .9.95

Olatunde’s championships is set to continue later this week with the new Irish 100m record holder set to join the men’s 4x100m team who go in the heats from 9am on Friday.

Ciara Mageean progresses.

There was also another superb top 10 finish for Raheny’s Brian Fay in the 5,000m final, as he claimed 8th spot with a time of 13.31.87.

Darragh McElhinney crossed in 16th place in 13.39.11 which was not a fair reflection on his performance on the night.

Earlier, Ciara Mageean booked her place in Friday’s 1500m final, after she secured one of the automatic qualification places with a 2nd place finish in her semi-final, in a time of 4:03.03. Sarah Healy missed out, as she crossed in 11th place.

Chris O’Donnell bowed out in the men’s 400m semi-final, while Brendan Boyce finished 10th in the 35km walk in 2:38:03, after a superb final 15km.

Full Team Ireland schedule.

The European Championships is being broadcast on RTE 2, the RTE News Channel and BBC.

Team Ireland’s full schedule for Wednesday is as follows:

9.30am Women’s Hep 100mH: Kate O’Connor

10.12am Men’s 400mH Heat 2: Thomas Barr

10.35am Women’s Hep High Jump Group B: Kate O’Connor

6.49pm Women’s Hep Shot Put: Kate O’Connor

8.10pm Women’s Hep 200m: Kate O’Connor

9.02pm Women’s 400m Final: Rhasidat Adeleke

