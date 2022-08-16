Team Ireland schedule for Day 2 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

It’s another busy day for Team Ireland as Day 2 of the European Athletics Championships takes place in Munich on Tuesday.

Getting things underway is Brendan Boyce in the 35k Walk from 7.30am. Boyce enters on the back of yet another consistent performance at the World Championship in Oregon and will be eyeing up another major top 10 finish.

Team Ireland Day 2.

Sarah Healy and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Ciara Mageean, will go in the semi-finals of the 1500m from 9.15am.

Both athletes will be looking to progress to Friday’s final, but both races look to have plenty of depth including GB’s Laura Muir who will line up alongside Healy in the first semi-final. The first four in each heat (Q) and the next four fastest (q) advance to the final.

Attention then turns to the 400m events, with Chris O’Donnell in the Men’s Semi-Final 1 at 11.25am and Rhasidat Adeleke in the women’s Semi-Final 3 at 12.16pm.

Both advanced to this stage by being in the top 12-ranked athletes and both will have their sights set on reaching their respective finals.

Olympian Sarah Healy (4th on the all time Irish list & U23 record holder) goes in the first of the 1500m semi-finals this morning🤩 ✨PB: 4:02.86

⏰9.15am (1500m SF 1)

ℹ️Entry list & results: https://t.co/TSLdakV1zr

✅First 4 (Q) + the 4 fastest (q) #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/7myqSFc5uW — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 16, 2022

Israel Olatunde aims for European Championships Final.

After a hugely-impressive heat on Monday, Israel Olatunde will take part in the Men’s 100m Semi-Final 3 at 7.19pm.

In winning his heat in a time of 10.19 seconds, the 20-year-old moved to within 0.01 of Paul Hession’s Irish record. He will be joined in his semi-final by Italian Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

Rounding off Day 2 for Team Ireland will be Darragh McElhinney (ranked 12th) and Brian Fay (ranked 11th) in the 5,000m final at 8.08pm. Both athletes have had superb seasons to date and will likely track each other as they bid to break into the top 10.

What happened with Team Ireland on Day 1 at the European Championships?

Fionnuala McCormack finished 7th in the Women’s Marathon after keeping pace with the leaders for much of the race.

The previously-mentioned success of Olatunde was the major talking point of the morning session in Munich, before Andrew Coscoran secured his place in the 1500m final in the evening session.

He clocked a 3:38.74 (7th place) to secure one of the fastest non-automatic qualification places. Coscoran will return for the final on Thursday at 8.05pm, where he will line up alongside Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten.

Luke McCann also went in the 1500m semi-final but crossed in 10th place at 3.40.98.

Phil Healy went in the first of the 400m heats but her 6th place 53.10 was not enough to progress to Tuesday’s semi-final.

Sharlene Mawdsley was a late addition to the 400m event with Sophie Becker focusing on the 4x400m set for later this week. The Newport AC ran a great race to narrowly missed out on progressing to the semi-final in 52.63. Mawdsley will be another returning to the track later in the week with the 4x400m relay team.

The European Championships are being covered on RTE 2 and the full schedule for Day 2 is as follows:

7.30am Men’s 35k Walk: Brendan Boyce

9.15am Women’s 1500m Semi-Final 1: Sarah Healy

9.27am Women’s 1500m Semi-Final 2: Ciara Mageean

11.25am Men’s 400m Semi-Final 1: Chris O’Donnell

12.16pm Women’s 400m Semi-Final 3: Rhasidat Adeleke

7.19pm Men’s 100m Semi-Final 3: Israel Olatunde

8.08pm Men’s 5,000m Final: Darragh McElhinney, Brian Fay

