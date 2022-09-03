Ciara Mageean smashes Sonia O’Sullivan’s 1500m record with phenomenal run in Brussels

Ciara Mageean smashes Irish record.

Ciara Mageean smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s long-standing Irish 1500m record with one of the all-time great performances by an Irish athlete in Friday night’s Diamond League Meet in Brussels.

Just on the back of finishing second to long-time rival Laura Muir at both the European Championships and Commonwealth Games, Mageean managed to turn the tables on the Scot, claiming victory in a time of 3:56.63 seconds in a world class field.

That time improved on her previous best of 4:00.15, while the Co. Down woman also broke Sonia O’Sullivan’s previous Irish record of 3:58.85, which had stood since 1995.

The race began to unfold in the final 250 metres, with Mageean storming past Laura Muir into third as she went in pursuit of the leaders coming around the final bend.

The 30-year-old then powered up the home straight and maintained her form all the way to the line to knock two seconds off O’Sullivan’s record.

Muir, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, finished second in 3:56.86, with Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu taking third, just .31 behind Mageean.

Ciara Mageean: “Irish record was in my sights.”

“To be in the same realm as Sonia O’Sullivan, who is not only a renowned athlete in Ireland but globally – she’s a name everybody knows – to be able to put myself up there and compete with her times and now to surpass them, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Mageean after the race.

“That Irish record has been in my sights a long time. I’m glad I’ve finally been able to put my name to it.”

Sonia O’Sullivan reacts.

O’Sullivan herself congratulated Mageean by sharing a photo of the pair on Twitter, along with the caption: “Congratultions Ciara Mageean winning Brussels Diamond league 1500m and new Irish record old record nearly as old as Ciara is young.

“Great to be in the stand to witness such a great race by Ciara who has had a great season and was not afraid to lose tonight.”

