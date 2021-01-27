According to Teneo, soccer continues to decline in popularity.

Teneo Ireland have released the ‘Teneo Sports & Sponsorship Index 2020’ with Gaelic games remaining the most popular sport in Ireland and soccer down 4% compared to 2019’s figures.

Gaelic games.

Gaelic games was named Ireland’s most popular sport for the third year in a row after soccer won the award from 2010-2017. It is up 5% from the same ‘Teneo Sports & Sponsorship Index’ in 2019.

However, soccer continues to decline in popularity in Ireland, according to the survey.

Making up the rest of the top six was rugby, who stayed the same as last year on 13%, tennis and cycling came joint fourth on 5% and golf and athletics were tied-sixth on 3%.

Despite coming fourth in 2019, there was no room for swimming in the top six this time around.

Survey.

Dublin senior football team marginally beat Limerick senior hurling team to ‘Team of the Year.’ The most admired athlete in 2020 was Katie Taylor, who also pipped Sam Bennett to greatest sporting achievement.

While the Tokyo Olympic Games was top of the event people are most looking forward to for the second year in succession, after its postponement in 2020.

Ireland’s Favourite Sport (top six only)

1. Gaelic Games – 24% (+5% from 2019)

2. Soccer – 14% (-4%)

3. Rugby – 13% (-)

4. Cycling / Tennis – 5% (new entry)

6. Athletics / Golf – 3% (Golf -1%)

Team of the Year (top five only)

1. Dublin Senior Football Team – 24%

2. Limerick Senior Hurling Team – 23%

3. Leinster Rugby – 20%

4. Dublin Ladies Football Team – 12%

5. Dundalk FC 10%

Most Admired Athlete (top five only)

1. Katie Taylor – 30% (+5%)

2. Jonathan Sexton – 6% (-)

3. Shane Lowry – 5% (-5%)

4. Joe Canning / Padraig Harrington / Conor Murray / Sam Bennett – 4% (-)

Greatest Sporting Achievement (top five only)

1. Katie Taylor out-points Delfine Persoon for the second time to retain her unified world lightweight belts – 27%

2. Sam Bennett wins the Tour de France green jersey – 16%

3. Dublin Senior footballers win All-Ireland six-in-a-row – 9%

4. Tipperary win Munster Senior Football Championship – 8%

5. Limerick win the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship – 7%

Event Most Looking Forward to in 2021 (top five only)

1. Tokyo Olympic Games – 20 % (-2%)

2. Six Nations – 17% (+3%)

3. All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship – 14% (+2%)

4. All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – 11% (+2%)

5. Euro 2020 – 10% (-7%)

The TSSI is a comprehensive 1,000 person nationally representative survey with quotas imposed across gender, region, age and social class. The research was carried out by Teneo’s Sports and Sponsorship team and iReach and examines the Irish general public’s attitudes towards sport and their sporting heroes. This is the view of the general public and not a survey of sports fans.

