Irish Olympian calls for more support to be given to athletes chasing Olympic dream

Irish Olympian Andrew Coscoran has called for more support to be given to athletes as they chase the Olympic dream, following his own Olympic exploits at Tokyo.

Coscoran impressed during the games, but he is hoping that the next generation of Irish athletes could be given more support ahead of the Paris games.

Currently, Ireland have few names in contention for medals at Paris, and Coscoran is hoping that will change if the necessary structures are put in place.

Speaking to RTE Sport at the launch of the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championship, expressed his desire to see more supports put in place.

“I think we need people that can go to championships and perform,” he said. “If you were to look at the Olympics this year and say, ‘Is anyone going to medal in Paris?’ you’d probably say no.

'Balbriggan is a class… Everyone should check it out'#Tokyo2020 #RTESport 📺 Watch live – https://t.co/BjyJKrGcju 📱 Updates – https://t.co/DMXbyiGFtE pic.twitter.com/Fyv07eH7wj — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 5, 2021

“From the Olympics just gone, I don’t think there’s anything massively to get excited about for Paris but you never know. I think we need to create athletes. I think there needs to be a system there where we create full athletes.

“I know [David Gillick] said about just chasing PBs – and PBs are grand, but I think we need to create an environment for athletes and get them to bounce off each other; just get good at racing more and get up to the next level.”

With preparations for Paris 2024 in its infancy, the Dubliner admits that he is hopeful of making an impact at the games.

“You never know, there can be people coming through the ranks, and like I’m going to be pushing anyway. I’ll be pushing on, trying to get better and we’ll see how good I can get. I don’t know about anybody else.”

