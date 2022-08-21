Team Ireland schedule for Day 7 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

On a busy Sunday evening at the European Championships for Team Ireland, there are three events that may see Team Ireland emerge with medals.

After his strong performance on Friday, Mark English is the headline act as he takes part in the men’s 800m final.

Meanwhile, Hiko Haso and Efrem Gidey take to the track in the men’s 10,000m final later on in the evening.

Sarah Lavin will also take part, with the world indoor finalist set to go in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles.

Team Ireland eye more history in Munich.

The evening session for Team Ireland kicks off with Lavin taking part in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-final at 6.18pm.

Lavin is ranked 12th in the world, and qualified for the semi-final by virtue of her ranking. She has also clocked up a personal best of 12.84 this season, and will be looking to maintain that consistency for Sunday’s semi-final, and possible final.

The final is scheduled to take place at 7.45pm.

At 6.40pm English takes his place in the men’s 800m final, after he came through his semi-final on Friday. English has plenty of experience on the big stage before, and will be hoping that he can lean on that again come Sunday evening.

At 7pm, Haso and Gidey take their place in the men’s 10,000m final. All events will be aired live on RTE 2 TV.

What happened for Team Ireland on Day 6 of the European Championships?

On Saturday evening, Ireland’s 400m relay team secured a superb 6th place in the final of the women’s 4x400m at the European Athletics Championships.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley crossed the line with a time of 3:26.63, backing up Friday’s superb national record [3.26.06] performance.

A sixth place finish for Ireland in the 4X400M Final relay, but Rhasidat Adeleke's run was once again absolutely sensational. An athlete from Dublin that the whole country can be excited about. pic.twitter.com/sxAP7VoHnk — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 20, 2022

Louise Shanahan also concluded her 2022 European Championships with an 8th place finish in a strongly run 800m final. Shanahan began her race with a 58-second opening lap.

Michelle Finn finished in 14th place in the 3,000m steeplechase final (9:47.57). The Leevale native crossed the finish line within 2 seconds of her season’s best.

The full Team Ireland schedule for Sunday is as follows:

6.18pm Women’s 100mH SF 2: Sarah Lavin

6.40pm Men’s 800m Final: Mark English

7.00pm Men’s 10000m Final: Hiko Haso, Efrem Gidey

7.45pm Women’s 100mH Final

