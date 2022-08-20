Team Ireland schedule for Day 6 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

On a busy Saturday evening at the European Championships for Team Ireland, there are three events that may see Team Ireland emerge with medals.

After her stunning performance on Friday, Louise Shanahan takes part in the women’s 800m final. Meanwhile, Michelle Finn takes to the track in her women’s 3000m Steeplechase final later on in the evening.

There is also an appearance for Team Ireland in the women’s 4x400m finale, with Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley all looking to back up their record-breaking time on Friday in Munich.

Team Ireland eye more history in Munich.

The evening session for Team Ireland kicks off with Shanahan taking part in the women’s 800m final at 7.15pm.

Shanahan looked hugely impressive in taking third-place in Friday’s semi-final, but will be coming up against a very strong field in the final.

At 7.43pm, the women’s 100m Hurdle Heats takes place, with Sarah Lavin advancing to Sunday’s semi-final as one of the top 12 ranked athletes.

Later on in the evening, Team Ireland’s women’s 4x400m relay team take part in the final after recording a record-breaking time on Friday.

Becker, Healy, Adeleke and Mawdsley have all been retained as the team selected to bring a medal home for Ireland, with the race beginning at 8.45pm.

And at 9.13pm, Michelle Finn takes her place in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase final. All events will be aired live on RTE 2 TV.

What happened for Team Ireland on Day 5 of the European Championships?

On Friday evening, Ciara Mageean ensured that it would be a historic night for her and Ireland as she claimed a Silver medal in the 1500m final.

Mageean matched re-hot favourite Laura Muir for the medal, with the Team GB superstar eventually pulling clear at the death. However, Mageean was able to cling on to a second-placed finish, clocking up a season’ best time of 4:02.56.

Elsewhere, Mark English sealed his place in the men’s 800m final with a third-placed finish in his semi-final. The women’s 4x400m team came through their heat to reach the final – with Becker, Healy, Adeleke and Mawdsley all involved.

Louise Shanahan also reached the women’s 800m final with a third-placed finish on Friday. However, there was no such joy for Team Ireland’s 4x100m relay team, as they failed to finish the race.

The full Team Ireland schedule for Saturday is as follows:

7.15pm Women’s 800m Final: Louise Shanahan

7.43pm Women’s 100mH Heats: *Sarah Lavin advances to Sunday’s semi-final as one of the top 12 ranked athletes.

8.45pm Women’s 4x400m Final: Team Ireland (Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley)

9.13pm Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Michelle Finn

