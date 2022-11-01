Rhys McClenaghan seals date date in Pommel World Championships final

An impressive performance by Rhys McClenaghan.

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan qualified for the pommel horse final in first place on Monday afternoon, at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

McClenaghan qualified for the final in first place after recording a score of 15.233 for his efforts.

The pommel horse final will take place on Saturday the 5th of November from 3.22 to 4.02pm Irish time and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

For McClenaghan, he will now be hoping that he can put his good start at the Championships to good use over the weekend as he contends for a medal.

“I felt very confident today, it felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special,” he said after his showing.

“I know it’s only 50 percent of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that.

“I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”

Also featuring for Team Ireland were Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer on Monday.

Gymnastics Ireland’s Performance and Technical Manager Sally Johnson then added: “A superb performance following such great preparation for Rhys, his routine is the definition of what a World Class athlete looks like.

Huge congrats to Rhys McClenaghan who has qualified in 1st place to the pommel final at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and well done to teammates Ewan, Dominick & Eamon who have completed comp 💪🏻😎🇮🇪 Final will take place this Sat 5th Nov at 3:22pm #WGC2022 pic.twitter.com/fJkZl4Kke6 — Gymnastics Ireland (@GymnasticsIre) October 31, 2022

“Great job today by all our gymnasts, very well composed performances from Dominick looking forward to the upgrades next year to see All Around finals, a great first year of competition for Ireland.

“Two super vaults for Ewan showing great potential on vault, a very well done to Conor and Luke on all the preparation during these World Championships and especially now looking forward to the finals for Rhys on Saturday.”

