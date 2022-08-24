Mark English reflects on his medal-winning performance at the European Championship

Mark English had a night to remember in Munich.

Last weekend, Mark English etched his name into Irish Athletics history at the European Championship in Munich, when he claimed a bronze medal in the 800m final.

It was his first medal at a European Championship since his 2014 success in Zurich, and also backs up his European Indoor Championship wins in Prague and Glasgow before.

However, this medal success was a significant one in Munich, coming at an exciting time for the sport in Ireland that is latching onto its newfound surge of momentum.

“I felt that the two favourites were probably Jake Wightman and Mariano Garcia…”

Heading into the race, English knew that he had a genuine chance of claiming a medal, despite the threat posed to his chances by a very competitive field.

“I felt that the two favourites were probably Jake Wightman and Mariano Garcia, and I was probably the third-favourite,” English explains just a few days after his success in Munich. “That’s what I felt myself going into it.

“I didn’t want to make the first decision in terms of getting in position, and then for the others to make their decisions then. I didn’t want to be boxed in.

“I predicted Mariano Garcia would come to the front like he did for the semi-final because it worked for him there. It was a competitive semi-final that he won.

“I felt that if I was able to slot in behind him and get a free ride on the rail the whole way around, it would probably be my best opportunity. If I had anything left for the last 100m I would have given him a shot but he was just too strong on the day. But they were the tactics.

“I wanted to be in the top three or four at 400m, and to be in the top two at 600m, I think I was there or thereabouts.”

“It was just relief to get the bronze medal at that point…”

However, while Mariano Garcia and Jake Wightman were the bookies favourites going into the race, the Co. Donegal native did admit that he was eyeing a gold medal performance in the final.

Saying that, once he crossed the line he was ‘relieved’ to win a medal.

“Going into the race, if you asked me if I would be happy with the bronze, I would have said not really because I did feel as though there was a chance I could get the win,” he added.

“But when I came up to the 800m mark in the race I was absolutely delighted to get the bronze because I knew there was nothing more I could have done in the race to get the gold.

“It was just relief to get the bronze medal at that point.”

“It’s really nice to see what it means for the community…”

With the dust settling on his medal-winning performance in Germany, English’s season is far from over.

After taking a break from his day-job profession, English may compete in two more races before the season’s end. But before he can think of that, the celebrations are still ongoing in Donegal for their local hero.

“It was brilliant,” he added on his return home. “I arrived home last night and there was a little gathering outside the house. The residents of the local area, so that was really cool to see everyone there.

“It’s really nice to see what it means for the community.”

