Israel Olatunde: ‘I know there is so much more that I can achieve’

Israel Olatunde is a man on a mission.

Ireland’s fastest man at the age of just 20, Israel Olatunde is riding the crest of a wave after breaking the Irish 100m record in August.

At the European Athletic’s Championship’s in Munich, Olatunde clocked a time of 10.17 to beat Paul Hession’s long-standing Irish 100m record in style, and etch his name into the record books.

To put his achievement into context, Hession was 24 when he initially broke the Irish record, Olatunde was 20. But he wants more.

“I’m bad at this, but whenever I achieve something I always look for what is next…”

In the wake of his record-breaking performance in Munich Olatunde caught the imagination of the Irish sporting public, and rightly so.

His time of 10.17 in the final followed a similarly impressive showing in the semi-final, where he recorded a time of 10.20.

In the final, he came sixth, but finished just .03 of a second away from a bronze medal in a field that included current Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs. It was a mesmerising performance from one of Ireland’s most exciting young sporting stars.

But the question is, has it sunk in yet?

“I guess it has, yeah,” Olatunde replied when asked. “I’m bad at this, but whenever I achieve something I always look for what is next.

“It’s probably not the best mindset to have, but it is good to be in the moment and appreciate achievements and stuff like that.

“But because the time is so fast I am already training for the new season. I already have my eye on 2023 and I’m looking to see what heights I can take this to.”

“People see it as an amazing achievement, which it was, but I know there is more that I can achieve…”

Hailing from Dundalk, Co. Louth, Olatunde is a strikingly humble, and unassuming figure in Irish sport. Those attributes have been key to his rise so far, as he chases the dream.

A Tuesday night he'll never forget… Israel Olatunde's history-making, record-breaking night in Munich after becoming the first Irishman to reach a European 100m final #rtesport #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/fAVgfvRAMn — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 17, 2022

“I just know myself that there is so much more that I can achieve,” he adds. “People see it as an amazing achievement, which it was, but I just know there is so much more that I can achieve.

“My coach, my family and my mentor.. We all know that there is just so much more there. We enjoyed the moment, but we’re just focusing on pushing it on a bit more.”

Next year, Olatunde has an opportunity to grab more headlines, with the European Indoor Championship and U23 European Championships set to take centre stage.

A historic evening as Israel Olatunde runs a new Irish 100m record to finish 6th in the European final, a race won by Italy's Marcell Jacobs #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/1WHURBb8ZM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2022

There is also the small matter of a World Championship to look forward to in Budapest. “Those are the three championships that I am focusing on now,” he adds.

“I just want to go out there and do my best at each one of them, that’s pretty much it. I just want to produce my best and see what we can do.”

Israel Olatunde: “I made that mistake with football because I put pressure on myself…”

Remarkably, Ireland’s fastest man as he is now known, may have lined out in a different sport altogether.

During his youth, the 20-year-old was a keen player of many sports, with football his preferred choice.

“Growing up I played a load of different sports,” he explains. “But soccer was my main focus. I wanted to play in the Premier League one day, but things didn’t really work out.

“I played soccer, basketball and a bit of GAA. So even when I started athletics I was doing long jump, shot put, javelin and hurdles. I was doing different types of things and after a while I specified into sprinting and found that was the event for me.”

But after things did not work out for Olatunde in football he found his niche in Athletics, as he righted the wrongs of his youth in a new discipline altogether.

“I wasn’t really competing in sport just to become a star or whatever,” he said. “I just started in athletics to have fun. I made that mistake with football because I put pressure on myself to be successful at it, and it just didn’t work out at all.

“With athletics I wanted it to be different. I wanted to get involved and make a few friends through it. From there things took off.”

“I want to bring the record down. I want to inspire more people and just see where my career takes me…”

Indeed, things have taken off in stunning fashion.

Now a household name Olatunde is recognised a bit more by his own admission, but his humility remains as he chases more records, and glory within Irish sport.

“I guess people recognise me a little bit [more], but there haven’t really been too many major changes,” he adds on the change he has experienced since the European Championships in Munich. “I still keep my circle close, the people who are around me keep me grounded.

“I guess people have been recognising me a bit more, but in the grand scheme of things, nothing’s really changed, no. I’m still here in college [in UCD], just working away, training away so nothing too much has changed.”

He adds: “There’s just so much more than I think I can do in this sport and I’ll just see where I can take this.

A new Irish record! ☘️ 1⃣0⃣: 1⃣7⃣ 🏃💨 Israel Olatunde – Ireland's fastest man! #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/Xvw7V7em7U — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 16, 2022

“I want to become the best athlete I can become. I’m ready to put in that work to get to where I need to be.

“I wouldn’t be satisfied if this was the peak of my career, I want to go higher, I want to bring the record down, I want to inspire more people and just see where my career takes me.”

