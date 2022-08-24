Israel Olatunde sets exciting target after record-breaking Munich performance

An exciting time for Irish Athletics.

Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde has stressed that he wants more in his pursuit of greatness after his sensational performance at the European Athletics Championship’s in Munich this month.

At the Championship, Olatunde broke Paul Hession’s long-standing Ireland 100m record. And at just 20 years of age, the Dundalk star is eyeing more success on the international stage.

Coming fifth in the final, Olatunde only returned to work for the first time today at KPMG – but he has the world at his feet after a sensational few days in Germany.

“I think we deserve this type of attention so hopefully in the future we get [more]…”

After his record-breaking performance, and appearance in the 100m final, Olatunde grabbed all the headlines in Ireland for Team Ireland, alongside his running partner Rhasidat Adeleke.

But while records were broken, Olatunde admits that he was ‘surprised’ by the volume of support and support he received in the aftermath of the events.

'It's amazing to be here in a European final… I'm just so grateful to be here' – European finalist and new Irish record holder Israel Olatunde speaks to @DavidGillick after his stunning performance in Munich #rtesport #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/6PxzriAKCE — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2022

“I was a bit surprised with it,” he said. “I didn’t expect people to react in this way, and it was mostly all positive which is great to see.

“I went a little bit viral, so I am happy with that. I think our sport might go under the radar, but I think we do deserve attention. There are so many great athletes who do so many great things against the best in the world.

“I think we deserve this type of attention so hopefully in the future we get [more].”

Now 20, Olatunde returned home from Munich on Sunday night to a hero’s welcome at Dublin Airport.

However, stardom is something that he is getting used to at this stage. A serial national record-holder, Olatunde is keen to push on and establish himself as one of the best Irish Athletics has seen.

“You can’t really beat competing at a Championship with the best guys in Europe. It was a great Championship, but I want more,” he adds.

“I want medals, I want Championships and I want to bring that record down as far as I can. I just want to keep improving over the years and become the greats in the sport for sure.”

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but I knew what I was going into…”

And having dealt with the nerves associated with his first final – he is now ready to use his experience to full effect in the coming years, with success looking likely.

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but I knew what I was going into,” he added on his fifth-placed final finish. “I knew that I was going up against the best Europe has to offer. So I wouldn’t say nervous, but I was aware that the competition was going to be stiff.

“My mom instilled lots of confidence in me, supported and just believed in me. That meant a lot and boosted my confidence.

“But it was not just her, it was my dad as well. My brother, my sister – they are always there to support me and just hear from the wider community.

“It made me just forget about all the thoughts and the fears that I had – to just go out there and compete really.”

