Ireland seal European Championship place after dismantling Turkey

A good day for Irish hockey.

Ireland sealed their place in the European Championship next year on Sunday afternoon, after they dismantled Turkey on home soil with a statement 7-0 win in their EuroHockey Championship qualifier.

Goals from Michelle Carey, Naomi Carroll, Katie McKee, Niamh Carey, Deirdre Duke, Róisín Upton and Sarah Hakwshaw sealed the deal as Sean Dancer’s side backed up previous wins against Czech Republic and Poland.

Remarkably, the win ensured that Ireland would leave the tournament in top spot having not conceded a goal in their quest for qualification.

Roisin Upton: “It’s really important we are competing against the best teams in Europe next summer…”

Speaking after the game, and Ireland’s qualification at the Sport Ireland Campus, Upton revealed her delight that she and her teammates ensured qualification for another major tournament.

“It’s really important we are competing against the best teams in Europe next summer,” she explained.

“It is a stepping stone for Paris 2024 and that’s what the past three games are all about. This is a new structure in the Europeans and it opens things right up. You are playing different teams you don’t normally get to meet.

𝘾𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙉 𝙎𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙋 .. 🙌 Ireland have now qualified for the EuroHockey Championships 2023 after a big win against Turkey this afternoon 🔥 Three wins from three against Poland, Czech Republic & now Turkey… 👊@irishhockey pic.twitter.com/gH4lFgH1Et — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 21, 2022

“We dealt with it well, got a good opening win against Poland. We had a tougher game against the Czech Republic who sat very deep and today, we are delighted to put seven on the scoreboard.

“The tournament clean sheet is probably the most pleasing thing. We put a real emphasis this tournament on our defensive effort, shutting out the amount of opportunities we gave at the World Cup.”

“It’s a relatively new group that only came together last April..”

Ireland’s big win came after a frustrating opening quarter as Turkey sought to quell the Irish attack. However, Dancer’s side broke the deadlock minutes into the second quarter, with Carey slamming home the opener.

Carroll then made it two shortly after, as McKee all but ended the game as a contest with her first and Ireland’s third goal of the day.

Carey then made it four as she wrong-footed the Turkish goalkeeper from mid-circle for the fourth goal. Duke then made it 5-0 as she touched in a fifth after some good work from Hawkshaw.

Upton then netted to make it 6-0, before Hawkshaw rounded off a comprehensive late on with a well-taken finish.

“It’s a relatively new group that only came together last April,” Upton added. “Getting to play here in Ireland with our family and friends here was amazing for our first time having a tournament here [at the Sport Ireland Campus].

“Secondly, it has given us a huge opportunity to continue building. We talked a lot about holding the ball, controlling games. We had the opportunity to do that.”

