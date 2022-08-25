Ciara Mageean sets sights on 2023 stardom after European Championship medal

Ciara Mageean is in buoyant mood.

Ireland’s latest European Championship medalist Ciara Mageean has set her sights on worldwide stardom, after she claimed a silver medal in Munich last week.

Mageean, 30, went to toe-to-toe with eventual winner Laura Muir – just as she did at the Commonwealth Games earlier this summer.

But this time she ran Muir closer, and the Portaferry native now has her sights set on a breakthrough 2023 – with the Paris 2024 Olympics well and truly within her sights.

“The World Championship’s next summer will be the big goal and then Olympic Games is the massive focus…”

Mageean’s silver medal performance saw her pick up her second medal at a European Championship, having claimed a bronze at the 2016 instalment in Amsterdam.

But after claiming a silver at the Commonwealth Games, and then the European Championships, Mageean is riding the crest of a wave that she is keen to take advantage of.

“Obviously, the next two years are a big push,” she explained. “I would certainly now put my focus onto the World Championships next summer, being back on that line and making a final.

“I definitely believe that I was in the shape to be a world finalist this summer, but obviously made the decision to focus on two other championships.”

She then added: “[The] World Championships next summer will be the big goal and then Olympic Games is the massive focus. My aim is to stay consistent and healthy.

“I really do believe if I can just get a few years of consistency, continuously knocking out similar races where I’m competitive on the world stage regularly, I can really aim to be where I want to be at an Olympic Games.

“I was disappointed with my two previous Olympic Games, so I would certainly want to come away in a happier place from Paris.”

“Quite often my mind goes to the people that are maybe not there, who I can’t share it with..”

For Mageean, the medal is an emotional one, with the Co. Down star using it as an opportunity to pay tribute to those who she was unable to share the moment with in Germany.

“Quite often my mind goes to the people that are maybe not there, who I can’t share it with,” she explains. “Jerry Kiernan is always one of the first people that pops to mind with that.

“My granny Kathleen. I know she would have absolutely loved to see me out there racing. I have a grandfather that never got to see me do athletics, he passed away when I was 13.

“If he knew that I was running for Ireland, the pride that he would have… I do believe that he’s somewhere up there watching down seeing that, but there are little parts where you’re like, ‘God, I wish I could I could tell him that.’

“The pride my Granda Mageean would have had knowing that his little grand-daughter was running around with the tricolour over her shoulder and bringing a medal back home.

As Fridays go, that was pretty special! European Silver in the 1500m. Another battle on the track with these wonderful women. Huge thank you for all the support and lovely messages. 📸 @MorganTreacy @sportsfileben pic.twitter.com/OtikLQzfuH — Ciara Mageean (@ciaramageean) August 21, 2022

“My mind does go to those people and people that I wish I could share that moment with, but I believe that they’re watching, and they’re behind me every step of the way.”

