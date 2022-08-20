Tributes pour in for history-making Ciara Mageean after European Championship medal

A night to remember for the Portaferry native.

Ciara Mageean made her own slice of Irish Athletics history on Friday evening, as she claimed a silver medal in the European Athletics Championship’s.

Mageean, 30, traded blows with eventual winner and Team GB superstar Laura Muir in the Munich final – culminating in her second-placed finish in Munich.

That finish was enough to secure a silver medal, with Mageean matching her position at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month against the imperious looking Muir.

“Never in doubt for a medal. Go on you queen [Ciara Mageean]…”

However, Mageean’s finish and final result was the toast of Irish sport on Friday night, with all facets of society congratulating the Portaferry AC star.

Taoiseach Micháel Martin hailed a ‘great, gutsy run’ from the 30-year-old in Munich.

Congratulations @ciaramageean on a superb 1500m silver medal at the #EuropeanChampionships Great, gutsy run. Fantastic achievement! 🇮🇪🥈 https://t.co/LTdWDVV7yy — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 19, 2022

Derval O’Rourke also lumped praise on her Athletics counterpart, with the three-time Olympian lauding Mageean’s season-best performance.

“What a run,” she wrote. “Never in doubt for a medal. Go on you queen [Ciara Mageean].”

🥈🥈🥈what a run 🏃‍♀️ never in doubt for a medal.

Go on you queen @ciaramageean

☘️☘️☘️ — Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) August 19, 2022

Hailing from Portaferry, Co. Down, Mageean became the toast of Irish sport on Friday night, with her efforts earning plaudits from Down’s GAA board.

“Coiste Chontae an Dúin and the family that is Down GAA want to offer our congratulations to Ciara Mageean on her magnificent achievement this evening in winning a Silver Medal at the European Athletic Championships,” they wrote on social media.

Coiste Chontae an Dúin and the family that is Down GAA want to offer our congratulations to Ciara Mageean on her magnificent achievement this evening in winning a Silver Medal at the European Athletic Championships. https://t.co/4IcNao8gHc pic.twitter.com/s2LivkP6Nv — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) August 19, 2022

Ciara Mageean.

For Mageean, the silver medal backed up her impressive showing at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, as she paid tribute to her mentor Jerry Kiernan in the aftermath of her win.

“I feel like I very rarely get emotional in athletics but with the year that I’ve had, I was going around there, seeing all at the tricolours and I’m feeling a bit emotional,” she said when speaking to RTE after the race. “It’s absolutely fantastic.”

'I was going around, seeing all the tricolours and I'm feeling bit emotional' – @ciaramageean reacts after her silver medal in Munich, paying tribute to the Irish young guns, gives a shout-out to Portaferry and the late Jerry Kiernan #rtesport

📺 https://t.co/W98hM5ljMT pic.twitter.com/VuJlAh8dSQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 19, 2022

She added: “Thanks to Helen [Clitheroe] to Steve [Vernon] to the late great Jerry Kiernan, he’ll have the best seat in the house, to my first coach Eamon Christie and to everyone that’s helped me along the way.”

Read More About: Ciara Mageean