Ireland U21 centre-back Nathan Collins set to sign for Burnley

Nathan Collins is on the move to Burnley.

Burnley are about to complete the £12 million signing of Stoke City centre-back Nathan Collins.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Potters in 2019 and went on to make 39 appearances for the Championship club.

Collins has also played four times for the Ireland U21s and is understood to be highly-rated by both club and country.

Burnley have been long-term admirers of the 6’4 defender and the Premier League side had bids rejected for his services during the January transfer window.

Now with experienced centre-half James Tarkowski potentially on his way out of Turf Moor, Sean Dyche has pushed even harder with an improved offer for the former Ireland U17s captain.

The £12 million bid was reported by The Sun last week and and earlier today Midlands journalist John Percy tweeted that the two clubs have now come to an agreement.

#BurnleyFC have agreed a fee with Stoke for defender Nathan Collins, in the region of £12m. Burnley had at least two offers turned down for Collins, 20, in the January transfer window #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 22, 2021

Nathan Collins captained the Ireland U17 team that got to the quarter-finals of the U17s European Championships in 2018. That team featured the likes of Jason Knight, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah who have all gone on to represent the Boys in Green at senior level.

The following year the Kildare native broke into the team at Stoke City and became the club’s youngest ever captain at the age of 18.

His former teammate Darren Fletcher is one of his biggest admirers and Collins has subsequently been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United, where the Scotsman is now a coach.

Although Collins featured for the Ireland U21s and added to his appearances for Stoke last season, his last 12 months have been somewhat hampered by injury.

As a result he is yet to make his senior Ireland debut and Irish supporters have instead turned their attention towards the likes of fellow Leixlip centre-back Andrew Omobamidele who made his breakthrough at Norwich in April.

This move to Burnley will now launch young Collins into the limelight of the Premier League and perhaps give Ireland manager Stephen Kenny a thing or two to think about in the 2021/2022 season

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: burnley, Ireland U21s, Nathan Collins, Premier League, Republic of Ireland, stoke city