Johnny Kenny hoping for silverware after “no brainer” Celtic move

Sligo teenager Johnny Kenny gives his first Celtic interview.

Johnny Kenny has spoken to Celtic TV for the first time since signing a five-year deal with the Glasgow giants.

The Ireland under-19 striker earned a move to Celtic Park earlier this month after a stand-out debut season in the League of Ireland with Sligo Rovers.

Kenny scored eleven times for the Bit O’Red in 2021 and hopes to carry that form into the next chapter of his career.

Johnny Kenny talks “no brainer” Celtic move

“I had a good season with Sligo,” explained the teenager. “It was good to play there and when I seen Celtic was there [as an option] it was a no-brainer.

“It’s such a big club here and back home so many family and friends support and get behind the club so it was just a no brainer really. I couldn’t wait to get here.”

“I’ve signed a long-term deal. I want to come here, win trophies, score goals, get the fans on my side and hopefully just win stuff here in Celtic Park.”

Such a natural finisher 🇮🇪⚽️🎯 It's no wonder Celtic are interested in Sligo's 18-year-old striker Johnny Kenny 🔥

Johnny Kenny encouraged by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Celtic’s Australian manager Ange Postecoglou has quite the reputation for believing in young players and Kenny says he is excited to work under the 56-year-old.

“I talked to him a few times before I came and he’s just amazing – the way he wants to play, the way he thinks of me.

“I’ve seen the last few months since he came in, the amount of young players he’s brought through here has been nothing short of unreal.”

Kenny was given the opportunity to aquaint himself with Celtic Park in the last few days where he was presented with the number 24 jersey. Speaking about the famous ground the speedster was full of admiration.

“Yeah it’s amazing. Coming from The Showgrounds, a lovely ground in Sligo…it’s home but when you come here it’s just something different. Sixty thousand fans, playing in Celtic Park will be a dream come true.”

🆕✍️ #CelticFC is delighted to announce that 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑲𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒚 will be joining Celtic from @sligorovers on a 5-year contract subject to usual conditions and international clearance.🍀🇮🇪

Johnny Kenny sets his sights on Celtic silverware

Already backed by the manager, handed a first team number and introduced to his new home, Kenny is understanably excited by his new adventure.

“I look forward to playing in front of the fans, hopefully giving everything I have to keep the team winning and hopefully win a lot of trophies here at this club.

“They’ve won a lot in previous times and hopefully I can help them bring more home.”

