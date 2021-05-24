“There’s a chilling image that I have of us on our roof, trying to figure out what’s going on, and just being submerged in a cloud of smoke coming from the direction of the towers,” said Kessler in September 2020. “So that’s something that really brings me back to reality, I think, and levels with me.

Harry Kessler.

“In the coming weeks, the streets were flooded with tanks, which is a crazy thing to think that tanks are in New York City. You couldn’t open your windows for a month, just because of the cloud of smoke that was coming by.

“Obviously I was very young, but my parents had plenty of friends that died that day. So, it’s a tough day for New Yorkers, tough day for Americans, really a tough day for the world.”

Any challenges that Kessler faced in his football career must have felt insignificant compared to that what his family faced back in 2001. Great resilience was nonetheless required from the defender to reach the Major League Soccer stage.

Kessler was invited to New York Red Bulls’ academy at the age of 12 but eventual rejection left him needing to travel long distances to different clubs across the course of a few years before his big chance eventually arrived.

EXCLUSIVE: New England Revolution centre back Henry Kessler (22) has expressed his interest in representing the Republic of Ireland 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Kessler started 19 times in the MLS last season and has played 5 times this campaign already. The defender's mother is an Irish citizen☘️ pic.twitter.com/oJw6C0qo2v — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) May 24, 2021

After spells at Beachside SC and Virginia Cavaliers, Kessler was drafted by New England Revolution in 2019 where he made his debut in February 2020 and hasn’t looked back since.

It is understood that Kessler applied for an Irish passport last year and is now hoping to complete the required paperwork needed to make him eligible to Stephen Kenny and his Ireland staff.

The defender will add to Ireland’s promising centre-back options including Norwich’s Andrew Omobamidele, Stoke City’s Nathan Collins and West Brom’s Dara O’Shea.