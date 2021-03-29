Stephen Kenny says Ireland didn’t deserve to lose to Luxembourg

“We didn’t deserve to lose but we must do better.”

Stephen Kenny has said that the Republic of Ireland “didn’t deserve” to lose to Luxembourg on Saturday night in their World Cup qualifier.

Luxembourg, ranked 98th in the world, recorded a 1-0 victory over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, with Gerson Rodrigues striking the winning goal five minutes from full-time.

Ireland failed to create many clear-cut chances in the game, but Kenny has said that the team did not deserve to lose the tie.

Stephen Kenny on Luxembourg beating Ireland.

The former Dundalk coach also said that his team played very well in the 3-2 defeat to Serbia last Wednesday, but failed to carry that performance into the Luxembourg game.

“We played 3-4-1-2 against Serbia and thought it worked brilliantly,” Kenny told reporters on Monday, ahead of Ireland’s match against Qatar on Tuesday evening.

“I thought it was one of the best displays by an Irish team away from home in recent years and we played very well, lost a narrow game. We made one or two mistakes and got punished at the end which I was disappointed with but I thought the overall display was excellent.

“Against Luxembourg, we have dominated a lot of possession but in the final third…

“We had a lot of situations where it was four v three, situations where we could overload and maximise the situation in the final third and we didn’t do that,” Kenny continued.

“Looking back on it, we did a lot of good things in the game but we didn’t capitalise on the opportunities in the final third. That was the disappointing aspect of it.”

Stephen Kenny: Ireland didn’t deserve to lose.

Kenny went on to cite the chances Ireland had in the match but admitted his side didn’t create enough “clear-cut” opportunities considering how much of the ball they had.

“That was an issue for us,” he said.

“We definitely didn’t deserve to lose the game. They only had one chance in the game, and the shot outside the box. We had the lion’s share (of possession) but admittedly we shouldn’t be losing it.

“It’s a home game against Luxembourg and we are expected to win. I respect that.

“We didn’t deserve to lose but we must do better. There’s no doubt about it.”

