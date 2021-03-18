Stephen Kenny names Republic of Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ireland have three games in the March international window.

Stephen Kenny has named the Republic of Ireland squad for the national team’s upcoming games. Ireland begin their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup next week.

Kenny’s team play Serbia away next Wednesday before hosting Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 27. Ireland will then play Qatar in a friendly match that will be staged in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

Here is the 29-man Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland squad for opening World Cup qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Ireland’s March fixtures.

2022 World Cup qualifiers.

24/3 – Serbia v Ireland, Red Star Stadium – 7.45 pm.

27/3 – Ireland v Luxembourg, Aviva Stadium – 7.45 pm.

Friendly.

30/3 – Ireland v Qatar, Nagyerdei Stadion – 7.45 pm.

Ireland’s World Cup qualification group.

European champions Portugal, and Azerbaijan are the other teams in World Cup qualification Group A.

Ireland face Portugal away on September 1, before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia on September 4 and 7 respectively.

In October, Stephen Kenny’s team play Azerbaijan away before a second non-competitive match against Qatar. The 2022 World Cup hosts have been placed in the group as they prepare for the tournament, but results against them will not count towards qualification for the other sides.

In November, Ireland’s World Cup campaign culminates with a double-header against Portugal and Luxembourg.

