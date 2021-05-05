The Irish goalkeeper scored as Bournemouth won the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers scored a goal for Bournemouth Under-21s on Tuesday night against Eastleigh. The 21-year-old, who also saved a penalty in the match, went on to save a penalty in the shootout.

Mark Travers scores goal for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth were playing Eastleigh at the Snows Stadium in the Hampshire Senior Cup final. With the score at 1-1, Travers saved a penalty. Eastleigh went ahead again and, in the final minutes of the match, the Irish goalkeeper went up for a corner to try to keep his side in the game.

Travers rose above the Eastleigh defence and powered home a header. The Ireland goalkeeper, who has won three caps for the national team, went on to save a penalty in the shootout and help Bournemouth Under-21s lift the cup.

You can watch the goal below.

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 6 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Con and Conan speak to Cobh Ramblers midfielder Ian Turner about Cobh’s First Division campaign so far, his career with Cork City, Limerick, and St. Patricks Athletic, and about a life-changing event that almost cost him his life when a carbon monoxide leak in a hotel left him hospitalised.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: bournemouth, mark travers, Republic of Ireland