Former Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin passes away after cancer battle

McLoughlin was just 54.

Alan McLoughlin has passed away at age 54 after suffering from cancer. The former Republic of Ireland midfielder won 42 caps for the national team between 1990 and 1990.

He is best remembered by Ireland supporters for his famous goal against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast in 1993, which ensured Jack Charlton’s team qualified for the World Cup in the USA.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan

McLoughlin has passed away. He was just 54 and had

been suffering with cancer. Terribly sad news. RIP Alan. pic.twitter.com/NsaCGCFo7K — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 4, 2021

Alan McLoughlin.

McLoughlin was born in Manchester to Irish parents and began his career with Manchester United. He went on to play for clubs such as Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Southampton.

McLoughlin went into coaching after he retired in 2003 and had been working as academy manager for Swindon. The FAI released a statement paying tribute to McLoughlin.

FAI pay tribute to Alan McLoughlin.

“Alan will always be remembered for that goal in Belfast, a goal that brought the entire country to its feet,” FAI Chairman Gerry McAnaney said.

“He was a great player for Ireland, a fantastic footballing man who coached so many young players and a very proud family man. We were lucky to have him as one of our Irish football family and I know I speak on behalf of everyone involved with Irish football when I sympathise with Debbie and his family at this most difficult of times.”

While FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “This is most tragic news and our thoughts now are with Alan’s wife Debbie, his two daughters and his extended family. I spoke with Alan before we honoured him at the Luxembourg game in March and I know how proud he was of his 42 appearances in the Ireland jersey. He went to two World Cups with Ireland and will always be remembered for that night in November in 1993. May he rest in peace.”

A tribute to Alan McLoughlin We will always have that night in November 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/A4b6CVQBAR — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 4, 2021

