Ireland could lose the four games it is due to host.

The FAI have said they are “unable” to provide assurances on spectators attending Euro 2020 matches at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The association said that “on advice and guidance” from the Irish government, they cannot currently provide any assurances regarding minimum spectator levels at the four matches Dublin are due to host. As a result, Dublin could lose the matches, but a final decision has yet to be taken.

The FAI made their announcement upon submitting their proposal to Uefa to host the matches.

The FAI’s statement reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland, on advice and guidance from the Government, has today notified UEFA that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic it is not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June.

“In so doing, we have advised UEFA that the matter will be kept under review and that the Dublin LOS team including Government will continue to discuss all issues with UEFA on an ongoing basis.

“All partners of the Local Organising Structure – Government, the FAI, Aviva Stadium and Dublin City Council – recognise the challenges presented by spectator attendance at Aviva Stadium for the scheduled hosting of four matches at EURO 2020 this summer and that public health issues are the most important consideration in the organisation of the project.

“FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said: “We have made our submission to UEFA today and now await their response once submissions from all 12 host cities have been received and considered.”

Dublin is one of 12 host cities due to host the tournament.

Other host countries, such as the Netherlands, have promised they will be able to allow at least 12,000 fans to attend matches at the tournament.

Scotland, meanwhile, have said they will be able to ensure Hampden Park will be at least 25 per cent full for the matches Glasgow is due to host.

LATEST: If UEFA decides to drop Dublin as a host city, decision can only be made by UEFA Executive Committee on April 19 #SSN #UEFA #Euro2020 https://t.co/olg4xcHo1z — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 7, 2021

