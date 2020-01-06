Darren Randolph Reportedly On The Verge Of West Ham Return

Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph is expected to return to West Ham during the January transfer window, as the Hammers look to add depth between the sticks.

Randolph has been impressing over the past few seasons in the Championship with Middlesbrough and according to The Athletic the 32-year-old will move back to The Hammers in a deal worth £4 million.

He spent two seasons at West Ham making 28 Premier League appearances between 2015 and 2017 before making the move to Middlesbrough where he had been an ever present in net over the past couple of campaigns.

West Ham had been struggling in the goalkeeping department with first choice Lukasz Fabianski missing most of the beginning of the season through injury.

Second choice stopper Roberto, failed to impress during his spell between the sticks forcing now departed manager Manuel Pellegrini to play veteran Lee Martin.

According to the report, West Ham had also offered £4 million for Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge while Jack Butland had also been on their radar but was priced out of a move.

A move back to the Premier League for Randolph would be a huge boost to Mick McCarthy and Ireland ahead of the March Euro 2020 playoffs especially if the keeper can find himself playing regular football at the London Stadium.