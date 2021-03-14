Troy Parrott earns manager’s praise after scoring first Ipswich Town goal

“It was great to see him get the goal.”

Troy Parrott notched his first goal for Ipswich Town during his side’s League One match against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. The goal is Parrott’s first at senior professional level.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook praised the 19-year-old and said that it was “great” to see the Irishman score the goal.

Parrott, meanwhile, said that he was “delighted” to score his first professional goal and added that “there are more goals to come”.

Parrott was sent on a six-month loan spell to Ipswich in February after the Dubliner failed to secure game time at his parent club Tottenham Hotspur. He had spent the first half of the season on loan with Millwall in the Championship.

The Republic of Ireland star had previously played eight games without managing a goal or an assist for Cook’s side, before breaking his drought on Saturday.

Earlier in the month, Ipswich first-team coach Matt Gill praised Parrott for his efforts following his team’s 2-1 win against Accrington Stanley.

“His (Parrott) work rate is absolutely fantastic and the quality is there for everyone to see,” Gill told iFollow Ipswich.

“I was really impressed with his performance again and he probably covered more ground than anyone. He works for the team which is great to see.”

After scoring his side’s only goal against Plymouth on Saturday, Parrott spoke with iFollow Ipswich and expressed his delight at scoring his first goal at senior level.

“I’m delighted to get off the mark with my first professional goal,” the 19-year-old said.

“We definitely deserved to win the game as well. If you look at the chances in the first half we could have been two or three up at half-time.

“If you look back at the goal you can see my positioning and how I was trying to read where the Plymouth player would play the ball.

“Thankfully that’s how it went. I had to get the first touch right and then the finish was easy.

“Like I said I’m really pleased with the goal but most importantly we got the three points. I’m confident there are more goals to come and all I’ll continue to do is try and get into the right positions.”

The result also handed manager Cook his first win at the club since he took over the reins from Paul Lambert last month.

“I’m so pleased for Troy as well,” Cook told iFollow Ipswich.

“Yes I don’t tend to praise individuals too much because we win as a team but he was working in some great positions and it was great to see him get the goal.”

