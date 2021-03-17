Leicester City tie down Irish star Shane Flynn with new contract

“Very happy to have signed a new deal with the club!”

Leicester City defender Shane Flynn has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

The 19-year-old Dublin youngster joined the Foxes’ academy in July 2018 and has put in impressive performances for the club’s development side in Premier League Two.

Happy to have made the bench for the first time in the Premier League tonight a great comeback from the team too!! P.S. @SkySportsPL my name is Shane Flynn not Sean Flynn sound 👍 pic.twitter.com/gnwzHvnzIZ — Shane Flynn (@shaneacflynn) March 6, 2021

Flynn, who hails from Leopardstown in south Dublin, spent time at St Joseph’s Boys before he made the move to England.

While the Dubliner has earned relatively few opportunities in Irish teams, he has managed to convince Leicester that he is worth the investment.

The youngster has been involved with Leicester’s first-team squad and is looking to make his Premier League debut before the end of the campaign.

Promising young defender Shane Flynn has signed a new deal with #lcfc 🦊📝 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 17, 2021

The versatile full-back has also been rewarded with a place in Leicester’s first-team squad against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Additionally, he was also included in the squad during last December’s Europa League clash against Zorya Luhansk.

On Wednesday, the club announced that the talented teenager had signed a new contract.

Flynn, meanwhile, took to social media to express his delight to have signed a new deal with Brendan Rodgers‘ team.

“Very happy to have signed a new deal with the club! A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way,” the 19-year-old wrote in a Twitter post.

Very happy to have signed a new deal with the club! A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way🦊🙌🏻 https://t.co/3r52PCGsMC — Shane Flynn (@shaneacflynn) March 17, 2021

Last November, Flynn was involved in a 2-1 victory over West Ham United when playing for Leicester’s Under-23 squad in Premier League Two.

The defender revealed that he was picking up pointers from some of Leicester’s more experienced players.

“Having the likes of Ricky (Ricardo Pereira), Demarai (Gray) and Slim (Islam Slimani) in there to help us out was brilliant,” Flynn told LCFC TV.

Another good experience tonight in Prague with the first team 🚶 pic.twitter.com/dBOfqW0W9y — Shane Flynn (@shaneacflynn) February 18, 2021

“Ricky, he played in the World Cup two years ago and is a full-back like myself. So to just take any information, before the game he was just telling me different things to be doing when the ball is in possession of ourselves, or if they had possession of the ball.

“They’re just an all-around help, they’ve played at the top level for years now, all three of them. They give great information as well. It’s not just vague stuff, it’s detailed and they say it in such an easy way that you can understand pretty simply.”

