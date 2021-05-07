“So be it.”

Former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler has claimed that Irish football would be better off if they missed out on participating in “one or two tournaments”.

Meyler believes that such an eventuality would help the team “develop in the long term” adding that he’s looking at the “bigger picture” with regards to Stephen Kenny‘s ongoing difficult spell in charge of Ireland.

Meyler, speaking at the launch of the first-ever eLOI Finals Night next Monday, shared his thoughts on the development of Irish football.

“It comes to a point of what you want — do you just want to qualify for a tournament straight away and that be it?” Meyler said.

“All of us know the history. We had Euro 88, Italia 90, World Cup 1994, 2002 and European Championships in 2012 and 2016. That’s all the major tournaments we’ve been to.

“We need to find a way that, if we don’t get to the next one or two tournaments, the World Cup and Euros, can we have a system in place that we’re at every major tournament?

“If that means missing out on one or two tournaments, then so be it. That would be better for Irish football, it would help us develop in the long term.

“Look at other countries which are highlighted. They’ve done that by almost sacrificing a lot to get to the situation they’re in. If you look at the previous managers — Mick McCarthy, Martin O’Neill and Giovanni Trapattoni — they were all brought in to get Ireland to tournaments straight away.

“That’s why I’m looking at Stephen (Kenny) and the bigger picture.”

