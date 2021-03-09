Share and Enjoy !

A massive opportunity for the Ireland youngster.

Republic of Ireland youth international Cathal Heffernan is set to travel to Italy to train with several Serie A clubs including Juventus, AS Roma, Atalanta, and AC Milan.

The Cork City youngster has been offered the chance to make an impression with the aforementioned Italian teams after Brexit prevented a move to the UK.

Heffernan is the son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan. Rob is one of Ireland’s most decorated athletes, having clinched a bronze medal in the 50km race walk at the 2012 Olympics among other medals.

Marian, meanwhile, was a member of the 4x400m Ireland relay team that took part at the 2012 Olympics.

Now, it appears that Cathal is set to walk in his parents’ footsteps and represent Ireland on the international stage.

Cathal showed plenty of promise when he competed in the athletic world but he ended up committing to football and he has already captained the Ireland Under-15s.

The teenager, who turns 16 in April, made his debut for the Under-15 national team in 2019. He is currently listed as part of the Under-17 squad at Cork City and has managed 10 international caps to his name.

Travel to Italy.

Cathal will be looking to link up with some reputed Italian sides in the summer after he turns 16.

The very best of luck to DCSFC star Cathal Heffernan as heads to Italy for training with @juventusfcen @acmilan @ASRomaEN & @Atalanta_BC A brilliant opportunity for Cathal who is a credit to his School, his club Cork City and his family. pic.twitter.com/V3h4VnSoMp — DCS Sport (@DCSSport) March 8, 2021

Douglas Community School, where Cathal is a student, tweeted their support for the young Irishman ahead of his move.

“The very best of luck to DCSFC star Cathal Heffernan as heads to Italy for training with @juventusfcen @acmilan @ASRomaEN & @Atalanta_BC,” they said.

“A brilliant opportunity for Cathal who is a credit to his School, his club Cork City and his family.”

Images sourced via Rob Heffernan’s Instagram.

