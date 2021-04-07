“He’s been outstanding in the last couple of games.”

Republic of Ireland Under-21 star Andrew Omobamidele has earned praise for his impressive performances with Norwich City’s first team.

The 18-year-old put in a sparkling display on Tuesday during his team’s 7-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Championship. Last Friday, the defender put in an assured performance against Preston North End which saw him named the man of the match as a result.

Norwich captain Grant Hanley praised the youngster for being “outstanding” over the last few games while manager Daniel Farke highlighted the “good performances” that Omobamidele has delivered in two straight games.

Andrew Omobamidele.

Omobamidele began his youth career with Leixlip United, spending five years with the Kildare side before joining Norwich in 2019.

He signed his first professional contract with Norwich in December 2020 and was awarded his senior debut for the Canaries against Cardiff City in the Championship back in January 2021.

His first start for the club came against Preston last week and his encouraging performance earned him another start on Tuesday against Huddersfield.

Omobamidele has also represented Ireland at various youth levels which include the Under-17s and Under-19s and he currently features for the Under-21s.

“He’s been outstanding.”

Norwich captain Hanley spoke with the club website following his side’s commanding victory against the Terriers.

“He’d better not get used to that because it’s not like that every week in the Championship as we know!” Hanley said of Omobamidele.

“He’s been outstanding in the last couple of games – so composed as a young lad coming into the first team ready to take his opportunity. He deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Manager Farke also praised Omobamidele on his second consecutive start for the club.

“It was a team effort. We made the defender’s lives easier because we pressed with such intensity,” Farke told the club website.

“To be there when it counts, although you can watch for five or ten minutes without being that involved, to play without mistakes is not easy and it’s what Grant and Andrew have delivered.

“For Andrew, back-to-back really good performances for him and that we were able to return with a clean sheet is a great reward for them both and the whole team.”

